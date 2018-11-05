Singapore will be looking to challenge for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup which kicks off on November 8 and their new home and away kits that they will sport for Southeast Asia’s biggest football tournament has been revealed.

The new 🇸🇬 kits for the #AFFSuzukiCup18! pic.twitter.com/Yho0IEIz0k — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) June 1, 2018

The creatives on the Singapore’s new kit took inspiration from the mythical creature known as the Merlion – a half lion, half fish – which became the Republic’s national symbol in 1964. Its scales inspired the gym red graphic across the chest for the home kit.

The equator blue away kit is a play on Singapore’s gleaming modernism where the soaring skyscrapers and their dazzling presence reflect the ocean at night.

“Pulling on the Singapore jersey is always an honour. I’ve been through a few versions of the national team kit and it just keeps getting better and better with each design,” said Singapore and Johor Darul Ta’zim star Hariss Harun during the unveiling of the jersey.

“In the past, when you play, the jersey used to stick to you but now with the new technologies like dri-fit, it really helps keeps us fresh,” he added.

Singapore are in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup alongside reigning champions Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Timor-Leste.