Malaysia’s new home and away kits for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup not only feature a new design, but also the new crest of the Football Association of Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s football team takes its nickname from the national symbol: the tiger, Harimau Malaya. And for 2018, the side will take the field in a new home kit that makes no mystery of its symbolic guide. Designed with a full-body tiger stripe graphic, the shirt is also the first to bear the new Football Association of Malaysia crest,” Nike said.

While the home kit is predominantly yellow, the away kit sports blue with red sleeves and collar. “Away from Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the team’s away strip draws inspiration from the jalur gemilang (stripes of glory) of the Malaysian flag. The shirt has a solid blue body with red shoulders and sleeves and is worn with white shorts and blue socks,” Nike announced last May.

The Tigers will also have yellow training tops and pre-game shirt or the AFF Suzuki Cup scheduled to begin on November 8. Malaysia are in Group A alongside Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.