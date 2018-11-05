AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Official match-ball for the tournament revealed

With the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup not too far away, the tournament organizers have opted to reveal the match ball to be used. The ball, created by Grand Sport, features the colour scheme and the logo of the tournament.

The match-ball for the AFF Suzuki Cup is officially titled ‘Primero Mundo X Star’ and is the latest entry in Grand Sport’s Primero Mundo collection. It will be used for all twenty group stage matches, followed by six in the knockout stages.

Grand Sport Group replaces Mitre as the official ball supplier and has even released a small video to accompany their product. The video in question follows the process of creating a ball to the product being accepted ‘worldwide’.

The brand itself is not unfamiliar to Asian football, having sponsored the Thai and the Lao Premier Leagues and will now take its first venture into the intra-continental tournament.

The AFF Suzuki Cup begins on November 8 and will run on till December 15. For this edition of the competition, ten teams have been divided into two groups of five. All the teams in a single group will play each other once. In the end, the two top teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal, where they’ll compete in a two-legged tie followed by a Final of the same format.

(Image Credit: Grand Sport, aseanfootball.org)