Azkals head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson: Scott Cooper is important in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

Facing the Philippine media for the first time, the multi-titled coach from Sweden has stressed the importance of his coaching staff in the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and 2019 Asian Cup, mentioning the crucial role of Senior Football Adviser Scott Cooper as a vital element in the campaign.

It is to note that Scott Cooper had been the caretaker coach for the national team on two occasions, after Terry Butcher opted not to proceed with the head coaching role, during previous international friendlies against Bahrain and Oman, both of which ended in positive 1-1 draws.

Welcome to the Philippines coach Sven Goran Eriksson! pic.twitter.com/TJ82ZMbDrP — dan stephen palami (@dscpalami) November 3, 2018

“[Scott Cooper] is very important to the team. He knows much more about football in the Philippines than I do.

“I had some experience from football in Asia, from Australia, Korea, Japan, and China of course. But I don’t have experience in this part of Asia,” remarked the mentor.

“But football is more or less the same all over the world so if you can do it in Europe, it think you can do it in Asia as well. I hope so, that’s the target… to do well in the Suzuki Cup.”

Scott Cooper had an extensive tenure in Southeast Asian club football particularly in Thailand with stints for Buriram United and Muangthong United to name a few.

With the Suzuki Cup already beginning for the Philippines this November 13, the tandem of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Scott Cooper will be the main determining factor for the Azkals’ success from a tactical standpoint.

However, both coaches are not strangers to each other as they had worked for Leicester together at one point with the Swede managing the senior side, while Scott was in charge of the academy team.

So the tandem of the two mentors will truly important. The multi-titled gaffer already attested himself.