AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Indonesia squad new kit announced

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 will witness some fresh-looking squads of the Southeast Asian nations. However, the teams will also be sporting new skins in the form of their latest home and away kits.

Indonesia have a partnership with Nike Football who have been supplying the kits of the national team for a while now and they announced back in May this year that the Timnas will be wearing whole new kits for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign.

“A paragon of the phrase strength in numbers, Indonesia – the world’s fourth most populous country, stretching over 3,100 miles from east to west – summons the power of more than 17,500 islands that dot the archipelago nation. Despite its dispersed nature, Indonesia flaunts a united strength in the country’s 2018-19 kits,” Nike Football said while releasing the Indonesia kits.

The Indonesia U19s sported the jersey at the 2018 AFC U19 Championship which the nation hosted over the last few weeks. The team reached the quarterfinals of the competition where they were knocked out by Japan 2-0.

The color scheme of this year’s Tim Garuda home kit honors the national emblem of Indonesia, the Garuda (a mythical bird-like creature), through a traditional red with gold accents. The Indonesia 2018/19 away kit is a radiant display of an all-white base with green trim.

Indonesia are pitted in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup and will face Singapore in an away fixture at the National Stadium in Singapore on November 9 in their tournament opener.