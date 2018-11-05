AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 schedule: Malaysia schedule, live streaming, live scores

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 will witness ten of the best from South East Asia compete for the right to be called the champion. The biennial tournament will take off this week, and fans of all the competing teams will have their eyes firmly on their screens to witness the drama unfold.

Building up to the tournament, we turn our attention to yet another popular team at the Suzuki Cup. Malaysia have some of the most passionate fans in the continent, and the team itself will be eager to make them happy as they get the competition rolling.

Malaysia have won the Suzuki Cup just once – in 2010. According to many, the Malaysians have largely underperformed keeping in mind their ardent fan base and investment in the game, but there is no doubt that on their day, they can be a tough side to beat.

Malaysia kick off their Suzuki Cup journey on 8th November, and we can’t wait for the action to get started.

Where to watch, live streaming:

Malaysian fans can enjoy all the action of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 live on the FOX Sports Asia network. The action can also be seen live on Astro Arena Sports as well as Astro Super Sports television channels.

Schedule (Malaysia)

Malaysia will be looking to make an impact on the tournament from the get-go and in manager Tan Cheng Hoe, they have a man who is capable of sparking a positive change in the side.

Malaysia have been drawn in Group A alongside Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Cambodia, and will certainly fancy their chances of making it through to the semi-final stage this year. Following is the schedule of the group stage for Malaysia:

8 November- Cambodia vs Malaysia (Group A, National Olympic Stadium)

12 November- Malaysia vs Laos (Group A, Bukit Jalil National Stadium)

16 November- Vietnam vs Malaysia (Group A, My Dinh Stadium)

24 November- Malaysia vs Myanmar (Group A, Bukit Jalil National Stadium)