As we continue our build up to the highly anticipated AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, we turn our attention to one of the most popular teams in the tournament this year.

Thailand are the defending champions of the Suzuki Cup, and have shocked the world with their tremendous composure and ability to win big matches. Two years ago, the Thai team impressed at virtually every stage of the competition and eventually went on to defeat Indonesia in the final with a 3-2 scoreline on aggregate.

Milovan Rajevac’s team will be looking to add a sixth AFF Suzuki Cup to their name this time around, and do possess the tools to go all the way. The team does look solid all around and will surely be a force to be reckoned with as we continue to run through the biennial tournament.

If you’re a fan of “The War Elephants”, you may well be celebrating by the end of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Where to watch, live streaming:

You can catch all the action of the AFF Suzuki Cup sitting at home in Thailand by tuning in to the FOX Sports Asia network.

Alternatively, fans in Indonesia can also head to the BBTV broadcast network. Channel 7, and 7 HD are the ones to watch in order to witness the drama unfold.

Schedule – Thailand fixtures:

Thailand begin their bid to retain their AFF Suzuki Cup crown on 9th November in a clash against Timor-Leste. The first target of the War Elephants will be to get through their group and head to the semi-finals. Following is the schedule for Thailand’s group stage matches at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018:

9 November- Timor-Leste vs Thailand (Group B, Rajamangala National Stadium)

17 November- Thailand vs Indonesia (Group B, Rajamangala National Stadium)

21 November- Philippines vs Thailand (Group B, Panaad Stadium)

25 November- Thailand vs Singapore (Group B, Rajamanagal National Stadium)