AFF Suzuki Cup schedule: Indonesia schedule, live streaming, live scores

The 2018 edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup makes its way into our lives this week, and plenty of drama is in store for the legions of fans tuning into this exciting tournament.

One of the contenders for the AFF Suzuki Cup trophy this term is Indonesia. The team from South east Asia have impressed in past tournaments, and have been somewhat unlucky not to go all the way. Indonesia have never won the Suzuki Cup, but in 2016, they did brilliantly and somehow managed to make it to the finals.

There is no doubt that this time around too, the spirited boys from Indonesia do possess the guile and determination to go far in the AFF Suzuki Cup, and who knows, maybe even go all the way. Indonesian football is already on a high, and winning an elite tournament such as this could be the stepping stone for greater things to happen in the future.



Indonesia Schedule:

Fans of the AFF Suzuki Cup in Indonesia can watch the action unfold starting November 9th, with their first group stage match. They find themselves in Group B among some of the stalwarts of the game, and do face a real task getting out of their group. Following is the entire group stage schedule for Indonesia:

November 9: Singapore vs Indonesia (National Stadium, Singapore)

November 13: Indonesia vs Timor-Leste (Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta)

November 17: Thailand vs Indonesia (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

November 25: Indonesia vs Philippines (Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta)

Where to watch, live streaming:

The AFF Suzuki Cup promises big things for Indonesia gunning for their first Suzuki Cup crown, and if you find yourself in the country looking to watch the games, you will have to tune in to FOX Sports Indonesia for comprehensive coverage of Indonesia’s campaign.

Alternatively, fans in Indonesia can also watch the matches on MNC Media network and RCTI to witness the drama. The AFF Suzuki Cup is also live on iNews.