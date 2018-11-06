A Miracle in Hanoi: The AFF Suzuki Cup victory that changed Philippines football forever

While stepping onto the My Dinh National Stadium pitch in Hanoi on 5th December 2010, Philippines had nothing to lose. They were up against the mighty defending champions Vietnam, who were fresh off a 7-1 thrashing of Myanmar in their previous match. But what transpired in the next 90 minutes changed Philippines football forever.

The Azkals had come into the AFF Suzuki Cup 2010 as the lowest-ranked side. Though the draw that Christopher Greatwich earned them in their opening encounter against Singapore boosted their confidence, playing Vietnam in front of 40,000 fans screaming on top of their voice was a different ball-game altogether.

The Miracle

Philippines’ coach Simon McMenemy had revealed that his side would play a counter-attacking game against the Golden Dragons and that was exactly how his side lined up. Two defensive banks of four were set up with Neil Etheridge, now playing for Cardiff City in the Premier League, guarding the goal.

After a sedate start to the match, it was the Azkals who came closest to open the scoring when Ian Araneta’s shot clipped the outside of the post and went out in the 18th minute. The home side replied with vigour, coming close to breaking the deadlock twice, but the Filipinos defended resolutely.

In the 38th minute, coach McMenemy’s ploy to play on the counter paid off. Greatwich, who saved the match against Singapore, scored off a diving header from Anton del Rosario’s cross to stun the home crowd. The underdogs went into the half-time leading a goal to nil.

The second half followed a similar pattern – Vietnam were pouring men forward and Philippines were putting everything on the line to maintain their lead. Then in the 79th minute, the result was put beyond doubt by Phil Younghusband – 2-0 to the Azkals!

The Miracle in Hanoi was complete.

The Aftermath

The goal ⚽

The upset 😱

The…celebration? 🤮 🇵🇭 legend @PhilYHusband gives @afernandez10 some insider info on the @TheAzkalsPH famous Miracle in Hanoi. #AFFSuzukiCup18 pic.twitter.com/PIhVrCLEmk — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) October 4, 2018

In a basketball-crazy country, few gave their football team the attention they had been craving for. The match was not even telecasted on Philippine free TV. But the victory in Hanoi changed everything.

The footballers became overnight stars, endorsements started flying in for them. United Football League and other local club tournaments found a spot in the mainstream media’s coverage.

This great feat was termed by Sports Illustrated as one of the top 10 Football Stories of 2010. The Azkals made a name for themselves, not only in Philippines, but all over the world. Though they ended up bowing out of the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals, they had achieved way more than what they had hoped for.

“It’s unbelievable how far we’ve come since the win against Vietnam. To silence that crowd, to score those goals, it was just a great feeling to be a major part of our footballing history,” Younghusband said two years after that famous win.

Today, the Azkals have one of the most well-known coaches in Sven-Goran Eriksson managing them. The experienced Swede will lead them into the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as the upcoming Asian Cup in January.