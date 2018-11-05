Khairul Amri: Ikhsan Fandi needs one goal to be on his way for Singapore

Singapore veteran striker Khairul Amri is confident that Ikhsan Fandi just needs that first goal to get his engine started for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Amri, 33, is among five strikers along with Shahril Ishak, Iqbal Hussain, Faris Ramli and Ikhsan in Fandi Ahmad’s 23-man squad for the showpiece tournament.

Despite the wealth of attacking experience at his disposal, Fandi seems to be opting for youthful exuberance with Ikhsan likely to be the starting forward at this tournament.

Ikhsan has been an ever-present in the starting lineup since Fandi took over and with three goals in four matches against the likes of Mauritius, Fiji and Cambodia, it is hard to see beyond the talented wonder kid as the Lions seek a fifth regional title.

Up against Indonesia in their Group B opener on Friday at the National Stadium at Kallang, Amri reckons a goal in that game could be the perfect tonic for his 19-year-old understudy to get the wheels in motion.

“It can go either way in terms of pressure (for a young player) but my gut feel is he needs that one goal to ignite everything,” Amri told FOX Sports Asia.

“That first goal is the so called Launchpad he needs in this tournament and hopefully, it’ll come against Indonesia. That will give him and also the team a huge confidence booster going into the rest of the games.”

Having scored ten goals across five editions of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Amri has always delivered when it mattered, even against some of the best defenders in the region.

While he has warned not to put too much pressure on Ikhsan’s young shoulders, Amri feels the youngster has nothing to lose and should allow the opposing defenders to worry about facing him instead.

Amri remarked: “For this tournament, I don’t think it (the pressure) is on Ikhsan. It is on the opposing defenders, because they are up against a very different kind of striker than they are used to seeing when they play Singapore.

“Ikhsan brings power and strength, a whole other style for Singapore and it is them, the defenders, who should be worried about him while he focuses on his game.”

For a man who has been a key starter for the Lions in previous Suzuki Cup campaigns, Amri understands his new role as one of the experienced mentors in Fandi’s national setup, and has promised to help get the best out of Ikhsan in what he claims is “the boy’s time to shine.”

“I think you need a balanced team made up of young players and mentor players like how Mani (S. Subramani) and Aide (Iskandar) used to be when I first broke into the national team,” the Tampines Rovers forward added.

“So for me, I’ll push these youngsters on and off the field, especially Ikhsan. I want to push him to the limit so we will see the best out of him.”

Singapore kick off their campaign against Indonesia on Friday before going on to face Philippines, Timor-Leste and Thailand as they seek to navigate their way through the ‘Group of Death’.