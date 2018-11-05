Stats: All you need to know about the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

The 12th edition of AFF Suzuki Cup is almost upon us and we at FOX Sports Asia have compiled a list of stats which you need to be familiar with before the commencement of the eagerly-awaited tournament.

Unluckiest team – Indonesia

The Garuda are easily the unluckiest team in the tournament’s history. They have made the finals on five instances in the past but have failed to win any of them. They made three finals in a row between 2000 and 2004 but lost all of them – to Thailand (2000, 2002) and Singapore (2004).

Indonesia then qualified for the final again in 2010 and 2016 but fell to Malaysia and Thailand respectively.

Most successful – Thailand

The War Elephants are on top of the title-winning chart in the tournament’s history. They won the first edition of AFF Suzuki Cup and the last two in 2014 and 2016. They won the tourney in 2000 and 2002 as well.

Behind them are Singapore with four titles, followed by Vietnam and Malaysia who have one title each.

All-time top scorer – Noh Alam Shah(Singapore)

Singapore legend Noh Alam Shah leads the goalscoring charts comfortably with as many as 17 goals. He is followed by Vietnam’s Lê Công Vinh and Thailand’s Worrawoot Srimaka and Teerasil Dangda, all of whom have 15 goals apiece.

Dangda could’ve become the leading goalscorer in tournament’s history this time around but the striker has been rested by Head Coach Milovan Rajevac with the 2019 Asian Cup in mind.

Biggest margin of victory – Indonesia(13-1 vs Philippines)

Despite being on the wrong side of finals more than any other team, Indonesia do have a tendency to go big in group stage matches. In 2002, the Garuda thrashed Philippines 13-1 as Bambang Pamungkas and Zaenal Arief netted four apiece.

This is still the biggest victory of margin in the Suzuki Cup history and will take some beating. Singapore came the closest as they got the better of Laos 11-0 in 2007 which brings us to our next astonishing stat.

Most goals in a match – Noh Alam Shah(7 goals)

The Singapore legend scored seven goals in his team’s 11-0 thrashing of Laos in the 2007 edition of the tournament. The striker scored two in the first half and five in the second as four of his teammates got on the scoresheet as well.

Astonishingly, no other team could surpass Alam Shah’s tally of a total of 10 goals in 2007 with Thailand and Vietnam coming closest – 10 goals each.

Most MVP awards – Chanathip Songkrasin(2)

Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin is the only player to have won the Most Valuable Player award twice. The midfielder was instrumental in Thailand’s run to the title in 2014 and 2016 and was named the MVP in both of these editions.