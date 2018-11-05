The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is almost upon us. The biennial tournament will begin its latest edition this week and will feature the best teams from Southeast Asia fighting it out for the right to be called Suzuki Cup Champion.

The tournament will go on for just over a month, and is bound to provide some exciting entertainment for viewers both in the stadiums as well as at home.

10 teams in total will contest this year’s tournament, with the teams divided into two groups, namely Group A and Group B, with five teams in each group.

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, organised by ASEAN, promises to be one to remember.

Where to watch, live streaming:

Asia-wide coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action unfold. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI, iNews and FOX Sports Indonesia channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on Bugaboo TV, BBTV Channel 7 and FOX Sports Philippines channel.

Fans in India can tune into Star Sports as well as hotstar.com to witness the AFF Suzuki Cup unfold.

Qualification format:

As mentioned before, this year’s tournament will feature two groups of five teams each. Group A will feature Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam. Group B, on the other hand, will feature Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste. The teams will play two home and two away matches each in the round-robin format.

The winners and runners-up from each group will move on to the semifinal stage which shall be a two-legged affair.Winners of Group A will play the runners-up of Group B while the winners of Group B will play the runners-up of Group A. The respective winners of these semi-finals will play the final on 15th December.

Schedule:

Date Teams Match/Group Timing Stadiums 8 Nov Cambodia vs Malaysia Match 1 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 8 Nov Laos vs Vietnam Match 2 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane 9 Nov Singapore vs Indonesia Match 3, Group B 16:00 UTC+7 National Stadium, Kallang 9 Nov Timor-Leste vs Thailand Match 4 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta 12 Nov Malaysia vs Laos Match 5 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur 12 Nov Myanmar vs Cambodia Match 6 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon 13 Nov Indonesia vs Timor-Leste Match 7 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 13 Nov Philippines vs Singapore Match 8 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Panaad Stadium, Philippines 16 Nov Laos vs Myanmar Match 9 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane 16 Nov Vietnam vs Malaysia Match 10 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam 17 Nov Timor Leste vs Philippines Match 11 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Kuala Lumpur 17 Nov Thailand vs Indonesia Match 12 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok 20 Nov Myanmar vs Vietnam Match 13 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 20 Nov Cambodia vs Laos Match 14 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon 21 Nov Philippines vs Thailand Match 15 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 National Stadium, Kallang 21 Nov Singapore vs Timor-Leste Match 16 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Panaad Stadium 24 Nov Vietnam vs Cambodia Match 17 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi 24 Nov Malaysia vs Myanmar Match 18 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Bukit Jalil National Stadium 25 Nov Thailand vs Singapore Match 19 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok 25 Nov Indonesia vs Philippines Match 20 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Gelora Bung Karno Stadium