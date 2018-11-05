The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is almost upon us. The biennial tournament will begin its latest edition this week and will feature the best teams from Southeast Asia fighting it out for the right to be called Suzuki Cup Champion.
The tournament will go on for just over a month, and is bound to provide some exciting entertainment for viewers both in the stadiums as well as at home.
10 teams in total will contest this year’s tournament, with the teams divided into two groups, namely Group A and Group B, with five teams in each group.
The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, organised by ASEAN, promises to be one to remember.
Where to watch, live streaming:
Asia-wide coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.
Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action unfold. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.
Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI, iNews and FOX Sports Indonesia channels.
Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on Bugaboo TV, BBTV Channel 7 and FOX Sports Philippines channel.
Fans in India can tune into Star Sports as well as hotstar.com to witness the AFF Suzuki Cup unfold.
Qualification format:
As mentioned before, this year’s tournament will feature two groups of five teams each. Group A will feature Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam. Group B, on the other hand, will feature Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste. The teams will play two home and two away matches each in the round-robin format.
The winners and runners-up from each group will move on to the semifinal stage which shall be a two-legged affair.Winners of Group A will play the runners-up of Group B while the winners of Group B will play the runners-up of Group A. The respective winners of these semi-finals will play the final on 15th December.
Schedule:
|Date
|Teams
|Match/Group
|Timing
|Stadiums
|Cambodia vs Malaysia
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|Laos vs Vietnam
|Singapore vs Indonesia
|National Stadium, Kallang
|Timor-Leste vs Thailand
|Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta
|12 Nov
|Malaysia vs Laos
|12 Nov
|Myanmar vs Cambodia
|Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|Laos vs Myanmar
|Match 9 Group A
|New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane
|My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam
|17 Nov
|Timor Leste vs Philippines
|Kuala Lumpur
|17 Nov
|Thailand vs Indonesia
|Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
|20 Nov
|Myanmar vs Vietnam
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|20 Nov
|Cambodia vs Laos
|Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
|21 Nov
|Philippines vs Thailand
|National Stadium, Kallang
|21 Nov
|Singapore vs Timor-Leste
|Panaad Stadium
|24 Nov
|Vietnam vs Cambodia
|Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi
|24 Nov
|Malaysia vs Myanmar
|Bukit Jalil National Stadium
|25 Nov
|Thailand vs Singapore
|Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
|25 Nov
|Indonesia vs Philippines
|Match 20 Group B
|Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
Semi-finals First Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|1 Dec
|Runner up Group A vs Winners Group B
|Match 21
|2 Dec
|Runners up Group B vs Winners Group A
|Match 22
Semi-finals Second Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|5 Dec
|Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A
|Match 23
|6 Dec
|Winners Group A vs Runners Up Group B
|Match 24
Finals, First Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|11 Dec
|Winners (21/23) vs Winners (22/24)
|Match 25
Finals, Second Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|15 Dec
|Winners (22/24) vs Winners (21/23)
|Match 26