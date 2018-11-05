AFF Suzuki Cup |

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is almost upon us. The biennial tournament will begin its latest edition this week and will feature the best teams from Southeast Asia fighting it out for the right to be called Suzuki Cup Champion.

The tournament will go on for just over a month, and is bound to provide some exciting entertainment for viewers both in the stadiums as well as at home.

10 teams in total will contest this year’s tournament, with the teams divided into two groups, namely Group A and Group B, with five teams in each group.

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, organised by ASEAN, promises to be one to remember.

Where to watch, live streaming:

Asia-wide coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action unfold. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI, iNews and FOX Sports Indonesia channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on Bugaboo TV, BBTV Channel 7 and FOX Sports Philippines channel.

Fans in India can tune into Star Sports as well as hotstar.com to witness the AFF Suzuki Cup unfold.

Qualification format:

As mentioned before, this year’s tournament will feature two groups of five teams each. Group A will feature Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam. Group B, on the other hand, will feature Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste. The teams will play two home and two away matches each in the round-robin format.

The winners and runners-up from each group will move on to the semifinal stage which shall be a two-legged affair.Winners of Group A will play the runners-up of Group B while the winners of Group B will play the runners-up of Group A. The respective winners of these semi-finals will play the final on 15th December.

Schedule:

Date Teams Match/Group Timing Stadiums
Cambodia vs Malaysia Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 
Laos vs Vietnam
Singapore vs Indonesia National Stadium, Kallang
Timor-Leste vs Thailand Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta
12 Nov Malaysia vs Laos
12 Nov Myanmar vs Cambodia Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
Laos vs Myanmar Match 9 Group A New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane
My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam
17 Nov Timor Leste vs Philippines Kuala Lumpur
17 Nov Thailand vs Indonesia Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
20 Nov Myanmar vs Vietnam Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
20 Nov Cambodia vs Laos Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
21 Nov Philippines vs Thailand National Stadium, Kallang
21 Nov Singapore vs Timor-Leste Panaad Stadium
24 Nov Vietnam vs Cambodia Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi
24 Nov Malaysia vs Myanmar Bukit Jalil National Stadium
25 Nov Thailand vs Singapore Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
25 Nov Indonesia vs Philippines Match 20 Group B Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Semi-finals First Leg:

Date Teams Match
1 Dec Runner up Group A vs Winners Group B Match 21
2 Dec Runners up Group B vs Winners Group A Match 22

Semi-finals Second Leg:

Date Teams Match
5 Dec Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A Match 23
6 Dec Winners Group A vs Runners Up Group B Match 24

Finals, First Leg:

Date Teams Match
11 Dec Winners (21/23) vs Winners (22/24) Match 25

Finals, Second Leg:

Date Teams Match
15 Dec Winners (22/24) vs Winners (21/23) Match 26

 

