AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: In Focus – Malaysia

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan assesses the chances of 2010 champions Malaysia in our 8th team preview ahead of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

With another AFF Suzuki Cup upon us, Malaysia will once again be looking to new man to lead them to glory.

2018 will be the fourth consecutive edition where Harimau Malaya have a different coach at the helm, and it is now Tan Cheng Hoe who has the task of leading them to only a second AFF Suzuki Cup crown.

Having been in the job for almost a year now, Tan seems settled on his side but will be boosted by the availability of several Johor Darul Ta’zim stalwarts, although it is very much a fresh-looking side that will be looking to fly the flag for Malaysia.

So, is another AFF crown on the horizon for the Malaysians?

FIXTURES

November 8: Cambodia v Malaysia (Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh)

November 12: Malaysia v Laos (Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur)

November 16: Vietnam v Malaysia (My Dinh National Stadium, Ha Noi)

November 24: Malaysia v Myanmar (Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur)

PAST PERFORMANCES

Having reached the final in the inaugural Tiger Cup – as the tournament was known back then – in 1996, as well as reaching the semi-finals in four of the next five editions, Malaysia have always been amongst the contenders for ASEAN glory.

But, it was in 2010, when they finally got the job done, beating Indonesia 4-2 on aggregate in the final to be crowned champions of Southeast Asia.

Since then, they also finished runners-up in 2014 but suffered the ignominy of a group-stage exit two years ago, something which Tan and his charges will be looking to make right.

ONE GAME NOT TO MISS

The Harimau Malaya faithful are some of the most passionate in the region and both games they will host – against Laos and Myanmar – should have cracking atmospheres.

Nonetheless, in terms of a pure battle between fellow heavyweights, Malaysia’s biggest game will come on November 16 when they visit Vietnam’s My Dinh National Stadium.

By then, the Malaysians would be expecting to have picked up six points from their opening two games and aiming to make it three in a row while Vietnam will be fresh off an eight-day break as they do not play on Match Day 2, which should make for quite an tantalising encounter.

KEY PLAYERS

Aidil Zafuan – He may have been in and out of the national team in recent times but the availability of Aidil Zafuan is a huge boost to Malaysia. Aside from the classy centre-back, no other defender in the squad has more than 20 caps and Aidil’s experience will much required to marshal the rest of the backline troops.

Safawi Rasid – It is scary to think that Safawi is still only 21 given how brilliant his displays have been for club and country over the past two seasons. Having shone in the AFC Cup, AFC U-23 Championship and Asian Games, the Johor Darul Ta’zim star is clearly a man for the big occasion and will be hoping for a similar impact in his maiden Suzuki Cup.

Shahrel Fikri Fauzi – Having only played half a season in Malaysian football’s top flight up till that point, more than a few eyebrows were raised when Shahrel Fikri Fauzi earned a move from PKNP FC to Thai League 1 outfit Nakhon Ratchasima midway through the past season. But those who have seen him play will be aware of the quality he has, which he also showed at international level when he came off the bench to inspire Malaysia to a 3-1 friendly win over Cambodia back in September.

VERDICT

Tan has already looked to lower expectations by previously claiming Malaysia will be the underdogs in this tournament, but the draw has handed them a favourable path to the knockout round.

They will be expected to beat Laos and Cambodia, which then should make it a three-way battle between them, Vietnam and Myanmar for the top two berths in Group A.

The tricky bit for Malaysia is that it could come down to the final tie against Myanmar in front of a passionate but expectant home crowd, which has at times before not been in their favour.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia