It is the dream of all footballers hailing from Southeast Asia to represent their nation at the prestigious AFF Suzuki Cup. But only a handful are lucky to get that chance and even fewer are lucky to get their hands on the coveted trophy. But no group is more fortunate than this Singapore trio who are gunning for a record fourth Suzuki Cup title this time around.

The Singapore Lions’ Baihakki Khaizan, Shahril Ishak and Khairul Amri won the AFF Suzuki Cup in the 2004, 2007 and 2012 editions and the veterans are part of head coach Fandi Ahmad’s 23-man squad who will challenge for another title in the 2018 edition.

The only other group to have emerged successful in the competition thrice is Thailand’s Surachai Jaturapattarapong, Worrawoot Srimaka and Kiatisuk Senamuang who did it in 1996, 2002 and 2002, but never quite got near a fourth title.

This leaves the veteran trio from Singapore with the perfect opportunity to become the first players to win the region’s biggest prize an unprecedented four times.

Here, FOX Sports Asia throws the spotlight on the three Singapore stars.

BAIHAKKI KHAIZAN (133 international caps since 2003)

The towering centre-back has been a mainstay in the Singapore national team since 2003 and will continue to play a starring role in this campaign under Fandi. Having accumulated 133 international appearances for Singapore, Baihakki is one of the most capped players for his nation and has overseen many a success of the Lions.

Known mostly for his defending abilities, Baihakki also etched his name into history books by scoring a 91st-minute goal against Thailand in the first leg of the 2012 AFF Championship final at the Jalan Besar Stadium which tipped the tie in favour of his side 3-1. With Singapore going on to lose the second leg 1-0 away, Baihakki’s goal remained the difference between the two sides.

SHAHRIL ISHAK (136 international caps since 2003)

Though it was Baihakki who scored the championship-winning goal in the 2012 edition, it was Shahril who was that year’s standout star taking home the Most Valuable Player Award as he captained Singapore to their fourth AFF Championship win in history.

Shahril scored two braces in that tournament — the first against Malaysia in the Lions’ group opener and the next in a 4-3 win over Laos in the final group game. However, his influence on the victorious Singapore side cannot be quantified in terms of goals as the stylish forward orchestrated his team’s attacking game throughout the tournament.

The 34-year-old was named the AFF Player of the Year in 2013 and was earlier in is career, a part of the Singapore U-23s who won bronze at the 2007 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand. Along with Baihakki, winger Ridhuan Muhammad and keeper Hassan Sunny, Shahril made the ‘NFA Gang of Four’ — the quartet who had played together since their early teenage years at the National Football Academy and won the AFF Cup in 2004 and 2007.

KHAIRUL AMRI (124 international caps since 2004)

Khairul Amri debuted as a 19-year-old for Singapore and made a very memorable first start for the Lions by scoring in the first leg of the 2004 AFF Championship (then Tiger Cup) final. Amri doubled Singapore’s lead against Indonesia in the 39th minute as Singapore comfortably overcame Timnas 5-2 to lift their second AFF title.

His love affair with big games continued as he netted a winner nine minutes from time in the second leg of the final against Thailand in the 2007 AFF Championship. That goal won Singapore its second successive regional crown but Amri wasn’t finished yet. He missed out the 2008 championship due to an injury but returned in grand fashion in 2012.

The Tampines Rovers star scored the only goal in the Lions’ two-legged last-four clash against the Philippines and followed it up with another goal in the first leg of the final against Thailand. Singapore defeated the War Elephants 3-2 on aggregate and Amri cemented his place as a true legend of the national team.

As Singapore open their campaign in Group B of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup against Indonesia at the Singapore National Stadium, the trio’s experience will come in handy if the Lions are to go level with Thailand as the tournament’s most successful team ever.

But what will be at the back of the minds is the opportunity to write their names into Suzuki Cup folklore forever.