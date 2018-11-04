Etheridge headlines Azkals’ 29-man squad for AFF Suzuki Cup training camp

The Philippine Azkals release the list of the players that will make up the training camp in preparation for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Suzuki Cup Camp List

(reposting due to last min changes from management)

—

The Azkals’ first match of the 2018 @affsuzukicup is in 9 days! Here are the players that have been invited to camp 🙌🏻 Y’all excited?!

—#OneBlood

— The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) November 4, 2018

In line with the training sessions that kicked off this morning (Sunday, November 4, 2018) the players making up the 29-man list are the following:

Goalkeepers:

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City FC [Wales])

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United [Thailand])

Patrick Deyto (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Defenders:

Stephan Palla (Buriram United [Thailand])

Daisuke Sato (Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe [Romania])

Amani Aguinaldo (Ceres Negros FC)

Alvaro Silva (Unattached)

Carlie De Murga (Ceres Negros FC)

Martin Steuble (Ceres Negros FC)

Marco Casambre (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Midfielders:

Mike Ott (Ceres Negros FC)

Luke Woodland (Suphanburi FC [Thailand])

Manny Ott (Ceres Negros FC)

Kevin Ingreso (Ceres Negros FC)

John-Patrick Strauss (FC Erzgebirge Aue [Germany])

Stephan Schrock (Ceres Negros FC)

James Younghusband (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Paul Mulders (Ceres Negros FC)

Iain Ramsay (Felda United [Malaysia])

Dennis Villanueva (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Adam Tull (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Forwards:

Phil Younghusband (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Curt Dizon (Ceres Negros FC)

Patrick Reichelt (Ceres Negros FC)

Javier Patino (Buriram United [Thailand])

Jarvey Gayoso (Ateneo De Manila University)

Jovin Bedic (Kaya FC Iloilo)

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA [Malaysia])

OJ Porteria (Ceres Negros FC)