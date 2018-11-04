Philippine Azkals begin training camp for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

The Philippine Azkals in preparation for their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign began their camp this Sunday morning in Binan Football Stadium south of Metro Manila.

Welcome to the Philippines coach Sven Goran Eriksson! pic.twitter.com/TJ82ZMbDrP — dan stephen palami (@dscpalami) November 3, 2018

With new Philippine National Football Team head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson’s arrival in the country late last week, overseas based players currently playing with Southeast Asian clubs have also set foot in the country to begin their preparation for the biennial regional football tournament for Southeast Asia.

Nice to be back in Manila. Looking forward to the hard work ahead preparing for the Suzuki cup #azkals #AFFSuzukiCup18 🇵🇭 — Iain Ramsay (@IainRamsay_17) November 3, 2018

As of this writing, the Philippine Football Federation has yet to release their final squad list for the competition, but with the training camp already kicked-off, some familiar faces have returned to join the initial sessions as seen in The Azkals Instagram stories.

As of now, given that the tournament’s entirety doesn’t fall within the of the FIFA international calendar, players who are attached with European clubs are unlikely to participate in the tournament with the European club competitions, the leagues in particular are in the middle of their respective seasons.

So a slight difference in the roster might feature for most of the Suzuki Cup campaign compared to the one that just undergone the previous overseas training camp in Qatar.