Vietnam release final 23-man lineup for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam National Football Team, in a bid to win their second regional title, have just released their confirmed 23-man lineup for the upcoming 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

🇻🇳Vietnam announce final 23 man squad for 2018 @affsuzukicup Đinh Thanh Trung & Dương Thanh Hào were the final two players to miss out #vietfootball pic.twitter.com/scKemYg7XC — Vietnam football (@soccervietnam) November 4, 2018

A sizeable contingent from Ha Noi makes the squad with seven players, followed by HAGL with four, and FLC Thanh Hoa with three representatives.

The national team’s head coach is Park Hang-seo of South Korea.

Vietnam won their first and only AFF Suzuki Cup title last 2008 edition, but they have been a force in the region ever since, reaching the semifinals in most of their participation in the tournament.

OFFICIAL

List of 23-man Vietnam squad for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

Goalkeepers:

Bui Tien Dung (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Dang Van Lam (Hai Phong)

Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN).

Defenders:

Do Duy Manh (Ha Noi)

Tran Dinh Trong (Ha Noi)

Doan Van Hau (Ha Noi)

Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL)

Luc Xuan Hung (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Que Ngoc Hai (SLNA)

Bui Tien Dung (Viettel)

Midfielders:

Pham Duc Huy (Ha Noi)

Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi)

Do Hung Dung (Ha Noi)

Luong Xuan Truong (HAGL)

Nguyen Trong Hoang (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam)

Fowards:

Nguyen Van Quyet (Ha Noi)

Nguyen Cong Phuong (HAGL)

Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL)

Phan Van Duc (SLNA)

Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang)

Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong)

Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong)