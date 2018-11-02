Liga 1 club Persela Lamongan winger Saddil Ramadani has been reportedly dropped from the Indonesia national team for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup after he was embroiled in a police investigation for allegedly mistreating his ex-girlfriend.

The 19-year-old who was expected to play a key role in Indonesia’s Suzuki Cup campaign was named in the incident and has been detained by the Lamongan police. According to media reports, Lamongan Police Criminal Investigation Unit’s Wahyu Norman Hidayat confirmed the development.

As a result, Andik Vermansyah, who plays for Malaysia’s Kedah FA, is set to replace Saddil in coach Bima Sakti’s Timnas squad. 26-year-old Andik who was previously with Selangor FA, has 18 caps for Indonesia scoring twice.

Saddil had represented Indonesia at the ongoing AFC U19 Championships where the hosts reached the quarterfinals before getting knocked out by Japan 2-0 in the last eight. He has also five caps for the senior national team.

Indonesia are scheduled to open their campaign in Group B of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup against Singapore in an away fixture on November 9.