AFF Suzuki Cup Icon: Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang – first player to win as player and coach

Since its inception in 1996, the AFF Championship has been a platform for Asian football stars and Kiatisuk Senamuang certainly fits the bill of being a legend in the competition.

The Thai represented national squad the that won the first ever AFF Suzuki Cup crown when they beat Malaysia in the final. While the entire national team are forever engraved in history as first title winners, Senamuang has separated himself from the pack as being the first person to win the competition both as a player and a coach.

We take a look back at who “Zico” is as this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup nears.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

Senamuang played as a striker and had a long career which spanned over a decade where he played for various clubs around the world.

Zico’s senior career started in 1991 when he played for Krung Thai Bank FC. He would spend four years with the club, scoring 98 goals in 145 appearances.

From 1995 to 1999, he would play for various teams, most notably for Malaysian football Association Perlis where he scored an impressive 22 goals in 21 appearances.

After that, joined English club Huddersfield Town but failed to appear in a single game which resulted in him moving to Rajpracha FC back in his home country. However he would only spend a season there before moving to the Singapore Armed Forces where he played 20 games.

In 2002, he signed on to play with Vietnamese club Hoang Anh Gia Lai where he had many triumphs including multiple V.League 1 championships. In 75 appearances, he scored a total of 59 goals until he ended his club football career in 2006.

ZICO AND THAILAND AT THE SUZUKI CUP

A naturally gifted striker who has been recorded with scoring over 250 goals at club level, Senamuang was also a regular choice for the national team.

He debuted for the national team in 1993 and would go on to have 134 international caps which still stands as most in Thai football history.

Adding to his legendary status with the country, Zico has also scored 71 international goals which ranks him as the top goal scorer for Thailand. Piyapong Pue-on is second with 70 but the closest active player is Teerasil Dangda who sits third with 42 goals.

In the inaugural AFF Suzuki Cup saw Thailand go unbeaten and Zico had an impressive tournament, scoring five goals in the tournament for third highest.

Unfortunately, Thailand failed to defend the title in the 1998 edition, finishing fourth. Zico wasn’t part of the team that year. Two years later, they were back at the top when they played in front of their home crowd and Zico was back on the list.

Thailand did not lose a single game in the competition and Zico played a big role again, scoring four goals in the competition, only one behind the tournament leaders. He would be awarded as the tournament’s best player.

In the 2002 competition, Thailand successfully defended their title despite struggling in the group stages. They were able to bounce back and beat Indonesia in a penalty shootout despite Senamuang missing on his attempt – the team’s first overall.

He still had a great campaign as he scored three goals to help them win the title.

That would be the last time Zico lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup, but he is widely remembered as one of the best players in the competition’s history.

SENAMUANG AS THAILAND’S COACH IN THE SUZUKI CUP

As soon as Zico retired in 2006, he was immediately given a managerial job with V-League side Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

He would spend a few years there before going back to Thailand to coach for various clubs in a span of four years. In 2010, he returned to Vietnam to return to Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

After only a year, he went back to Thailand to manage Chula United and Bangkok FC before the national team started calling.

He was first tasked to handle Thailand’s U-23 squad and impressed in his three-year tenure. He won the Sea Games Gold Medal in 2013 and had a 70 per cent winning pip at the helm.

His success resulted in Zico being given the task to handle the senior team as he was caretaker manager in 2013 before being given the complete reign in February 2014.

Zico’s impact was immediate as he led Thailand to their fourth AFF Suzuki Cup title. They won the group stages before going on to eliminate the Philippines and beating Malaysia in the final. This was the first time Thailand lifted the title since 2006 when Zico helped the team win the championship.

Already with the distinction as the man who can be called champion both as player and manager, Zico helped the team defend the crown two years ago as they dominated the tournament. Thailand only allowed four goals in the entire tournament and came from a first-leg loss to bounce back and beat Indonesia in the second leg to become five-time winners.

He would then end his four-year tenure as national coach in 2017 but his contribution for Thailand football and the AFF Suzuki Cup will always be remembered.