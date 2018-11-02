Stuttering Harimau: Can Malaysia regain their consistency in AFF Suzuki Cup?

The Malaysian football team are a Southeast Asian powerhouse, no doubt. They always compete with the aim of winning the AFF Suzuki Cup trophy and, for most editions, they were able to contend well – coming up with very much respectable campaigns.

A dearth of talent pool is also something that they do not experience given the passion of Malaysians when it comes to playing the sport and having one of the most developed national football programs and infrastructures.

But with all these setup that could have possibly translated to a handful of glorious runs, the Harimau Malaya were only able to win the AFF Suzuki Cup once in three tries when they’ve reached the two-legged final.

And eight times out of the past eleven AFF Championships (now known as the AFF Suzuki Cup), Malaysia were able to progress out of the group stage and into the last four.

With these several near-misses the one-time champions could also be considered as one of Southeast Asia’s heartbreak teams – strong enough for a shot at glory, but always coming up short when it matters most.

But nevertheless, Malaysia’s reputation as a football power and an ever present threat for co-contenders within the region are things that cannot be denied.

2010 – The glorious campaign

The 2010 edition proved to be Malaysia’s watershed tournament, finally breaking their duck in spectacular fashion in the final when they vanquished possibly their bitterest rivals, Indonesia – a team that drubbed them in the group stages.

Safee Sali, then a forward for Selangor FA, proved to be the main man and hero for the Harimau, scoring for his side in the semifinals twice (both in the home leg) and a total three times in the two-legged final.

It was a mission that ended in glorious victory for the squad coached by K. Rajagobal, despite having a disastrous start with a 5-1 loss against Indonesia, as they were able to claw back and survive the group stage, pipping out powerhouses Thailand in the process.

But that fairy tale run failed to be replicated. A fourth place finish in 2012 was followed by a gut-wrenching final loss against Thailand in 2014.

2016 – A disappointing tournament

The previous AFF Suzuki Cup proved to be the lowest point for Malaysia in the regional tourney since their 2010 success.

Managing only one win in three games with the other two ending as painful losses, the Malayan Tigers failed to proceed to the knockout stage, with Vietnam and group hosts Myanmar stepping onto the semifinals instead.

At that point, Malaysia were also reeling from defeats in other international qualifiers such as the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

So this upcoming AFF Championship will serve as a litmus test for Malaysia to show that they have improved themselves from their recent inconsistencies and lacklustre results.

2018 – Proving ground

As aforementioned, the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup will be the first major hurdle for the Harimau to test themselves if they have finally overcome the disappointments of 2016.

Bettering themselves by going out of the group stage would be the bare minimum to see if they’ve got something positive going on, but if they can end up with a much better run, it would serve as a very much welcome development, all the more if they can go all the way to claim their second Suzuki Cup trophy.

All eyes will also be on current head coach Tan Cheng Hoe if he could lead his country’s finest to a renaissance back to the lofty heights of Southeast Asian football – a place that the Harimau and their faithfuls are very much accustomed to.

It will also serve as the first step for Harimau Malaya as they begin their journey with the aim of achieving greater heights not just in Southeast Asia, but the whole continent of Asia.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Official Facebook Page