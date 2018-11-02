AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: In Focus – Philippines

In the third part of our team previews of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Philippines.

Once traditional minnows of the tournament, Philippines have come quite a way in their AFF Suzuki Cup journey.

After failing to make it past the group stage from 1996 to 2007, and not even qualifying in 2008, the Azkals made a historic semi-final appearance in 2010 and then achieved the same feat in the following two tournaments.

Finally hosting the tournament for the first time in 2016, they fell to a disappointing group stage exit but will be looking to make amends this time around.

More impressive is the fact that Philippines have gone on to bigger and better things having qualified for next January’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 in United Arab Emirates.

FIXTURES

November 13: Philippines v Singapore (Panaad Stadium, Bacolod)

November 17: Timor-Leste v Philippines (Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Kuala Lumpur*)

November 21: Philippines v Thailand (Panaad Stadium, Bacolod)

November 25: Indonesia v Philippines (Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta)

*Timor-Leste will not host games due to incomplete floodlighting at the Dili Municipal Stadium. Instead, their ‘home’ game against Philippines will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Malaysia.

PAST PERFORMANCES

Till date, the three consecutive semi-final appearances from 2010 to 2014 remain Philippines’ best displays at the Suzuki Cup, but it is a sign of how far they have come that onlookers are regularly identifying them as genuine contenders.

Perhaps the closest they have come to reaching the final was in 2012 when they fell to a narrow 1-0 aggregate defeat to eventual champions Singapore.

The last edition was definitely a letdown for the Filipinos as they failed to get past the group stage despite enjoying home advantage for the first time ever in their Suzuki Cup history.

ONE GAME NOT TO MISS

Through their recent resurgence, Philippines have made quite a habit of upsetting the region’s traditional heavyweights but Thailand remain a team they have struggled to get the better off.

The Azkals have not tasted victory against Thailand in their last five meetings which have all come in the Suzuki Cup, losing four of those in the process.

With the Thais continuing to be the standard bearer for Southeast Asian football and Philippines aiming to be among the best, there will be no better time to claim a win especially considering their opponents on November 21 will be missing a host of key players.

KEY PLAYERS

Phil Younghusband – As Philippines’ record appearance-maker and goal-scorer, it is remarkable that the younger of the Younghusband brothers is still only 31 and arguably now at the peak of his powers. His newfound versatility of the past few years could see him deployed in a deeper position but, when the stakes are high, the Azkals have no better man to put the ball into the back of the net.

Manny Ott – One of the younger brigade set to take Philippines forward in the coming years, Ott has established himself as a key figure for the national side since becoming a regular at international level at the 2014 Suzuki Cup. His energy and technical ability gives his side a good chance of winning any midfield battle.

Iain Ramsay – Having only won his first cap in 2015, Ramsay has certainly been keen to make up for lost time. Having played top-flight football in Australia and Iran, the skillful winger boats excellent experience and is coming off the back of an excellent year in the Malaysia Premier League with FELDA United.

VERDICT

It is by no means an easy group for the Azkals and they will also have to keep one eye on the upcoming Asian Cup.

Yet, with perennial favourites Thailand sending a weakened side, 2018 could be anyone’s year and Philippines have spared any expense in the build-up, especially with the appointment of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Should they beat Singapore in their Group B opener and then claim another win against either Thailand or Indonesia, they should be looking at a return to the Suzuki Cup semis.