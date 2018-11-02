Timor-Leste name 23-man squad for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

Timor-Leste have named their 23-man squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup where they will face Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Philippines in Group B.

The Timorese are making their first Suzuki Cup appearance since 2004 after beating Brunei 3-2 on aggregate in the two-legged qualifier in September.

They secured a 3-1 victory in the first leg before going down 1-0 to Brunei at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadum in the return fixture.

Coached by former Nagoya Grampus Eight head coach Norio Tsukitate, O Sol Nascente will be considered outsiders to make it out of the ‘Group of Death’.

The talented young duo of Anggisu Barbosa and Frangcyatma Kefi have been excluded from the Timorese’s 2018 Suzuki Cup adventure.

Tsukitate will rely heavily on skillful playmaker Henrique who at just 20 years of age is already one of the stars of the national team.

Goalkeepers: Aderito Raul Fernandes, Fagio Augusto Da Silva Pereira,

Defenders: Candido Monteiro De Oliveira, Jorge Sabas Victor, Gumario Augusto Fernandes Da Silva Moreira, Jose Guterres Silva (Jose Silva), Armindo Correira De Almeida, Nidio Ricardo Ferreira Alves (Ricky), Domingos Ramos Freitas, Adelino Trindade

Midfielders: Yohannes Kapitan Paulus Gusmao, Baptista Belo, Joao Pedro Da Silva Freitas, Filomeno Junior Da Costa, Nelson Sarmento Viegas, Nataniel Reis, Jose Dos Santos Almeida, Gelvanio Angelo Da Costa Marical Alberto, Feliciano Pinheiro Goncalves

Forwards: Henrique Cruz, Rufino Walter Gama, Silveiro Garcia, Edit Romanos Cristovao Savio (Savio)