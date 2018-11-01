AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: In Focus – Laos

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews all the teams competing at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, focusing on Laos in this edition.

After playing in the opening ten editions of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Laos reached a low in 2016 when they failed to qualify for the first time in the tournament’s history.

However, just two years ago – and helped by the new ten-team format – the Laotians have made an immediate return to Southeast Asia’s premier international tournament.

A new man is also at the helm in former Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy, who was handed the reins only recently.

Yet, as the lowest-ranked team in Group A, do Thim Xad stand any chance?

FIXTURES

November 8: Laos v Vietnam (Home)

November 12: Malaysia v Laos (Away)

November 16: Laos v Myanmar (Home)

November 20: Cambodia v Laos (Away)

PAST PERFORMANCES

Despite participating in ten consecutive editions from 1996 to 2014, Laos never made it out of the group stage and were usually the whipping boys of the competition.

Their worst display came in 2007 when they conceded a staggering 23 goals in just three outings, including 11-0 and 9-0 losses at the hands of Singapore and Vietnam respectively.

Only on two occasions did they manage to pick up a win – in 1996 and 2004 – but curiously, both those tournaments saw them in a group with five teams.

Could history repeat itself for the benefit of the Laotians?

ONE GAME NOT TO MISS

Group A will have no lack of geographical rivals given it includes four of the five Mekong nations in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Nonetheless, considering Vietnam and Myanmar – along with Malaysia – are widely considered as the three strongest sides in the group, Laos’ best hope of a win could be against the Cambodians at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on November 20.

KEY PLAYERS

Khonesavanh Sihavong – One of the more-experienced campaigners in the Laos side, Khonesavanh might be familiar to some Suzuki Cup fans having netted against Malaysia in the 2012 edition. The diminutive midfielder has grown in influence over the years and will now be viewed as the leader on the field, as well as in the dressing room.

Phoutthasay Khochalern – Like Khonesavanh, Phoutthasay is also one of the few Laotians with previous experience at this level, having appeared in 2014 as an 18-year-old. Technically very sound and regularly providing good energy, Phoutthasay will be key to Laos having any chance of winning the midfield battle.

Soukchinda Natphasouk – Although still in the early stages of his international career, Soukchinda has already shown he is not the kind to be overawed by the big occasion. His gangly stature and unpredictable style of play could actually see him cause major problems for even the best opposition defenders.

VERDICT

After the disappointment of missing out in 2016, Laos will just be happy to be back in the thick of things this time around.

However, in Sundram, they now have a coach with a winning mentality ingrained in him and he will not be sending out a side just to roll over and concede defeat.

Qualification for the semi-finals is still highly unlikely, but with the right attitude and a handful of handy players, Laos might not be the pushovers many think they will be.