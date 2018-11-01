AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: In Focus – Timor-Leste

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews all the teams competing at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, starting with qualifiers Timor-Leste.

For only the second time in their short history, Timor-Leste will be competing at the AFF Suzuki Cup this year.

Back in 2004 – and only a year after their international debut – the Timorese made their maiden appearance at the AFF Championship (then known as the Tiger Cup), having been direct replacements for Brunei Darussalam.

They then failed to make it for the subsequent eight editions before securing a return to the regional stage in September when they beat the Bruneians 3-2 on aggregate in the sole qualifier for this year’s tournament.

FIXTURES

November 9: Timor-Leste v Thailand (Home*)

November 13: Indonesia v Timor-Leste (Away)

November 17: Timor-Leste v Philippines (Home*)

November 21: Singapore v Timor-Leste (Away)

*Timor-Leste will not host games due to incomplete floodlighting at the Dili Municipal Stadium. Instead, their matches against Thailand and Philippines will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Kuala Lumpur respectively.

PAST PERFORMANCES

With just one previous appearance, Timor-Leste do not have the richest of histories in the tournament.

Back in 2004, they were drawn in Group B and finished with four consecutive defeats to Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Myanmar.

There were heavy 5-0 and 8-0 losses to Malaysia and Thailand respectively, although the Timorese did manage a creditable 3-1 loss to eventual group winners Myanmar and narrowly lost 2-1 to Philippines, although the Azkals were nowhere near the formidable side they are now.

ONE GAME NOT TO MISS

Having been formerly occupied by Indonesia, Timor-Leste’s clash with Garuda at Jakarta’s magnificent Gelora Bung Karno is bound to be a tasty encounter.

The two neighbours have only met once before at senior level in a friendly back in 2012, which ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the Indonesians courtesy of a Bambang Pamungkas strike.

KEY PLAYERS

Henrique Cruz – Having scored two crucial goals in the qualifying win over Brunei, Henrique is shaping up as his side’s main man in attack. The nifty forward’s bag of tricks could see him trouble even the region’s best defenders.

Rufino Gama – For a side that are expected to come under siege in the tournament, Timor-Leste actually have decent options going forward and Rufino will also be an important member of the team. The 20-year-old is likely to be most advanced attacker for O Sol Nascente and could pose quite the threat together with Henrique.

Victor – Jorge Sabas Victor – or just Victor – may only be 20 but he was entrusted the captaincy in the qualifiers against Brunei and showed he was up to the task. With the Timorese likely to face wave after wave of attacks, Victor’s ability to organise his defence and lead by example will be crucial.

VERDICT

Given it is only their second appearance at the Suzuki Cup, expectations will not be high in the Timor-Leste camp.

However, if they want to show they have made progress, they should aim to be competitive against every team they come up against, even five-time champions Thailand who will not be at full strength.

If they can even nick a point or two, that would be a big bonus.