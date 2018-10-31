Journey to the Promised Land: Will Indonesia finally end their Suzuki Cup heartbreak?

After finishing as runners-up in the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup, Indonesia are hoping to make a return to the final match of the competition and, this time, come away as winners.

With the nickname “Garuda,” these eagles are ready to soar high again in the tournament as they have already finished as runners-up a tournament best five times in its history.

Unfortunately, they are still yet to be called champions but a resurgence in this competition may finally put all doubts to bed as Indonesia stake their claim as one of the continent’s bests.

Indonesia are currently coached by Bima Sakti after former Spanish coach Luis Milla ended his contract on October.

They are heading into the competition unbeaten in their last three matches, all friendlies, and are hoping that the momentum will help them moving forward in the Suzuki Cup.

Indonesia will play in Group B alongside Thailand, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Philippines.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Indonesia are fielding in a relatively young team, with only one player over 30 years old. However, a key player to look out for is their defender Fachrudin Wahyudi Ariuanto who has enough experience at 29 years old.

Already with 33 international caps, the Madura United player should be Indonesia’s leader when stopping opposing offences from mounting an attack.

With them being in a tough group, their back line should always be ready, and Ariuanto is a key cog in the set they have.

Cover photo courtesy of FourFourTwo