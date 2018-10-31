Five Indonesia star players who are set to miss the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

Indonesia have just released their 23-man lineup for the upcoming 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. Of course, there have been some major absentees.

Here are five of them.

Egy Maulana (Forward, Club: Lechia Gdansk)

One of Indonesia’s most promising and talented youngsters, Egy Maulana’s name has been a resounding one as a most probable lock for a Garuda call-up in the upcoming 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Indonesian sensation has been on a roll playing for Poland’s Lechia Gdansk II scoring seven goals in six appearances.

50′ GOAL! 1-0 to Indonesia and Maulana it is! A big defensive error and the Indonesian #10 makes no mistake.#AFCU19 #IDNvTPE pic.twitter.com/7I781KlEUG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 18, 2018

However a knock that he suffered in the AFC U19 Championship dashed his hopes for him to feature in the squad, with probably the risk of aggravating his injury to be the main factor for him not being included.

Also with some match days of the AFF Suzuki Cup not falling within the FIFA international calendar, it is unlikely that he will be able to fully participate in the squad’s campaign.

67′ Another bad news for Indonesia here as their star player Egy Maulana is down with an injury. Meanwhile, Qatar have scored two against Taipei and as things stand in Group A, Indonesia and Qatar will go through!

Can the home team hold on for another 25 minutes?#IDNvUAE #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/WeSfcf6vpr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 24, 2018

Egy’s youth, technical prowess and abilities that are well beyond his years are things that Indonesian fans are going to miss. For sure, the young man can hold his own if given the chance to step onto the pitch with the senior squad.

Irfan Bachdim (Forward/Winger, Club: Bali United)

Bali United’s Number 10 has been one of the more glaring omissions to the squad.

Known for his pace off the counter down the wing, this talent of his has been able to carve out many defences which ended either him providing the finish or laying off the killer pass for his strike partner.

But a significant time on the sidelines due to an ankle injury hampered his 2018 season with Bali United, featuring only in 12 games out of a possible 28 (as of this writing), scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Such issues in form and fitness may have surely have played their part for Irfan Bachdim not to get the full confidence of current head coach Bima Sakti.

Boaz Solossa (Forward, Club: Persipura Jayapura)

Power, precision, and a predatory footballing instinct that cannot be coached, Boaz Solossa has been one of the main threats of the Garudas up front.

He initially decided to retire from the national team in 2016, around six years after his first national team call-up, after Indonesia lost against Thailand in that edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup. Remarking that it’s time to give way to the next generation of footballers to don the national colours.

A few additional call-ups did arrive but it in the end maybe it’s time to move on with other forwards instead of the veteran marksman.

Although his haul of six goals in 11 appearances in 2016 is definitely the most fruitful in his international career that proves his ability as a striker.

Andik Vermansyah (Winger/Attacking midfielder, Club: Kedah)

Mainly a supplier from the wing, Andik’s pace and ability to exploit weaknesses down the flank are his strengths and contributions to his team.

One of the stars for the Garudas, particularly in 2016 when he was able to earn nine appearances, his involvement with the squad was not as much in the following years.

His move to Kedah could have probably contributed to him missing the callup as he was not able to regularly feature as a starter for the Malaysian club.

With only six appearances (out of a possible 20) and scoring only one goal, it would be a surprise if he has been included in the squad.

Ilija Spasojevic (Forward, Club: Bali United)

Probably the biggest name that is absent, Montenegrin-born Spasojevic misses out on the opportunity to suit up for the Merah Putih.

But it’s no surprise though as the big man had an underwhelming performance for his club in terms of goalscoring during the Liga 1 campaign.

In 23 matches, he was only able to find the back of the net eight times, and as for assists he was only able to carve out two.

Such returns as a forward definitely came into play with him not being able to make it for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup despite scoring a highly respectable three goals in four career appearances for the Garudas.