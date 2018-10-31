Can legend Antoine Hey guide Myanmar to regain past glory?

Myanmar are hoping to build on an impressive 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign and look to go deep in the competition in the 2018 competition.

Despite still looking for their first tournament triumph, Myanmar came close two years ago as they finished as semi-finalists as co-hosts of the tournament.

This was only their second time to reach past the group stages, with 2004 still their best result by placing fourth in the competition.

The White Angels are going to come in to the competition with an elite coach backing them, as former German football coach Antoine Hey will be the team’s gaffer moving forward.

Hey is hoping to bring back Myanmar to heights they enjoyed from the late 1960’s to early 1970’s.

Part of Group A, Myanmar will face stiff competition as they go against Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos.

PLAYER TO WATCH

As Myanmar hope to get through to the knockout stages of the competition, they are hoping to get quality minutes from one their key defender Zaw Min Tun.

Playing for Thai club Chonburi, Tun has already amassed more than 50 international caps despite only being a young age of 26.

His perfect mixture of youth and experience should play a big part in the competition as they will look to thwart opposing offences and expect Tun to be at the helm of it all.

Cover photo courtesy of Football Tribe