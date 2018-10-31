Debuting stadiums in 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

The AFF Suzuki Cup is definitely the premier international football competition in the Southeast Asian region. So much so that it’s been hosted by the most imposing and iconic stadiums each country has to offer.

But this 2018 edition, with the modified ‘home and away’ format being implemented for the first time in the group stage, we see three stadiums which, for the first time in their respective existence, will host matches of this much anticipated regional football competition.

Pana-ad Park and Stadium

Location: Bacolod, Negros Occidental, Philippines

Date of completion: April 1998

Capacity: 20,000

Tenant: Ceres-Negros FC

Although one of the smallest venues in terms of capacity, the fact that Pana-ad is situated in Bacolod – within the country’s region where football has a relatively high following, an impressive number of crowd is expected to show up once the Azkals defend their home leg in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Pana-ad has already hosted notable international football fixtures in the past like the 2010 AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers as of late.

The home of 2017 AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Champions, Ceres-Negros FC, Pana-ad can definitely provide a unique yet impressive atmosphere that can raise the morale of the Busmen, and the same effect can definitely boost the Philippine national football team.

And with visiting home fans from other regions regions and islands planning to take the trip to the island of Negros to add their support, a special turnout could be witnessed in the stadium that is known for its scenic charm in daylight.

New Laos National Stadium

Location: Vientianne, Laos

Date of completion: 2009

Capacity: 25,000

A curious piece of information is definitely something of note when it comes to Laos’ national football team. From the time they competed in the AFF Suzuki Cup, they haven’t played yet in front of their fans in the tournament proper.

But now that the tournament has introduced a home and away format in the group stage, finally “The National Team” are going to be able to compete in front of their countrymen.

The stadium served as the main venue for the 2009 Southeast Asian games particularly for athletics and football events. But come November 8 football takes the spotlight for the region’s biggest tournament as the players of Laos’ senior squad step onto the pitch for a truly milestone event.

Mandalar Thiri Stadium

Location: Mandalay, Myanmar

Date of completion: 2013

Capacity 30,000

Tenant: Yadanarbon FC

The largest of the the three debutants, Mandalar Thiri is situated in the city of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, and also the last royal capital of the country.

It serves as the home of distinguished Burmese club, and 2010 AFC President’s Cup Champions, Yadanarbon FC.

It hosted international football tournaments like the women’s tournament in the 2013 Southeast Asian Games and the 2016 AFF Women’s Championship.

But this 2018 edition, will be the first time that the men’s senior team will take centre-stage in the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup as previous games of the Asian Lions in the AFF Suzuki Cup have been hosted in Thuwunna Stadium in capital Yangon.

With the level of passion that Burmese fans have for football, especially for their national team, it’s a given that the imposing stadium will be filled to the brim and rocking for a memorable match day on November 12 against Cambodia.