AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam announce 25-man squad

In hopes for another strong showing in the coming AFF Suzuki Cup, Vietnam have released their 25-man line-up recently.

The Golden Dragons have won the competition once but have come close in recent years, and as they continue to prepare for the campaign, expect these players to try and bring the country to glory.

Vietnam are expected to narrow it down to 23 names by November 7, one day before the start of their Suzuki Cup campaign.

GOALKEEPERS:

Bui Tien Dung (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Dang Van Lam (Hai Phong)

Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN)

DEFENDERS:

Do Duy Manh (Ha Noi)

Tran Dinh Trong (Ha Noi)

Doan Van Hau (Ha Noi)

Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL)

Luc Xuan Hung (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Que Ngoc Hai (SLNA)

Duong Thanh Hao (Than Quang Ninh)

Bui Tien Dung (Viettel)

MIDFIELDERS:

Pham Duc Huy (Ha Noi)

Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi)

Do Hung Dung (Ha Noi)

Luong Xuan Truong (HAGL)

Nguyen Trong Hoang (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam)

FORWARDS:

Nguyen Van Quyet (Ha Noi)

Nguyen Cong Phuong (HAGL)

Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL)

Phan Van Duc (SLNA)

Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang)

Dinh Thanh Trung (Quang Nam)

Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong)

Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong)

Their first match is against Laos on November 8.

Cover photo courtesy of Sports247