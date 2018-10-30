AFF Suzuki Cup: Indonesia announce 23 man squad

2018 is turning out to be a big year for Indonesia, especially with regards to sports. After hosting the Asian Games, the Asian Para Games, and the AFC U19 Championship, they are now ready to take part in the AFF Suzuki Cup. And now, Tim Garuda have themselves revealed the list of 23 players who will be taking part in this tournament.
The five-times runners-up are grouped alongside Singapore, Philippines, Timor Leste, and 2016 Champions Thailand. They will be hoping to win the competition for the very first time, and have named a strong line-up for the same.
However, the Garuda have decided not to call up Andik Vemansyah, Boaz Solossa, and Irfan Bachdim for the competition.
Here is the squad in full:
Goalkeepers
1. Andritany Ardhiyasa, persija
2. Muhammad accept, Borneo fc
3. Clouds Setho, bhayangkara fc
Defenders
4. Iputu Gede, bhayangkara FC
5. Gavin Kwan, barito son
6. Hansamu Yama, barito son
7. Fachruddin Aryanto, madura united
8. Bagas Adi, AREMA FC
9. Ricky Fajrin, Bali United
10. Alfath Fathier, madura united
11. Rizki Revelry, barito son
Midfielders
12. Zulfiandi, sriwijaya fc
13. Muhammad Hargianto, bhayangkara fc
14. Bayu Pradana, partner partner
15. Stefano Lilipaly, Bali United
16. Evan Dimas, Selangor fa
17. Septian David, partner partner
18. Irfan Jaya, persebaya
19. Saddil Ramdani, persela
20. Febri Hariyadi, persib
21. Riko Simanjuntak, persija
Forwards
22. Dedik Setiawan, AREMA FC
23. Alberto Goncalves, sriwijaya fc
Indonesia play their opening game against Singapore on November 9 at the National Stadium in Kallang.