AFF Suzuki Cup: Indonesia announce 23 man squad

2018 is turning out to be a big year for Indonesia, especially with regards to sports. After hosting the Asian Games, the Asian Para Games, and the AFC U19 Championship, they are now ready to take part in the AFF Suzuki Cup. And now, Tim Garuda have themselves revealed the list of 23 players who will be taking part in this tournament.

The five-times runners-up are grouped alongside Singapore, Philippines, Timor Leste, and 2016 Champions Thailand. They will be hoping to win the competition for the very first time, and have named a strong line-up for the same.

However, the Garuda have decided not to call up Andik Vemansyah, Boaz Solossa, and Irfan Bachdim for the competition.

Here is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers

1. Andritany Ardhiyasa, persija

2. Muhammad accept, Borneo fc

3. Clouds Setho, bhayangkara fc

Defenders

4. Iputu Gede, bhayangkara FC

5. Gavin Kwan, barito son

6. Hansamu Yama, barito son

7. Fachruddin Aryanto, madura united

8. Bagas Adi, AREMA FC

9. Ricky Fajrin, Bali United

10. Alfath Fathier, madura united

11. Rizki Revelry, barito son

Midfielders

12. Zulfiandi, sriwijaya fc

13. Muhammad Hargianto, bhayangkara fc

14. Bayu Pradana, partner partner

15. Stefano Lilipaly, Bali United

16. Evan Dimas, Selangor fa

17. Septian David, partner partner

18. Irfan Jaya, persebaya

19. Saddil Ramdani, persela

20. Febri Hariyadi, persib

21. Riko Simanjuntak, persija

Forwards

22. Dedik Setiawan, AREMA FC

23. Alberto Goncalves, sriwijaya fc

Indonesia play their opening game against Singapore on November 9 at the National Stadium in Kallang.