Which trio is the AFF Suzuki Cup’s all-time dream strike force?

Ahead of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at which country has the all-time dream attack.

Since its inception in 1996, the ASEAN Football Federation Championship – presently known as the AFF Suzuki Cup – has had no shortage of Southeast Asian superstars gracing the tournament.

As expected, it is the attackers who usually get most of the limelight but, instead of arguing who is the greatest of them all, an equally interesting debate would be which country would boast the most-formidable strike force across the different generations.

Obviously, current stars like Chanathip Songkrasin and Nguyen Quang Hai would never have graced the same field as legends such as Kiatisuk Senamuang and Le Huynh Duc, but that is irrelevant in this conversation.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at four dream attacks throughout the course of Suzuki Cup history.

THAILAND – Kiatisuk Senamuang, Woorawoot Srimaka, Teerasil Dangda

Combined goals in AFF history: 42

Based on their output alone, no other side can match it with the record five-time champions.

In the early years of the competition, Kiatisuk and Woorawoot were almost unstoppable as they combined for the most-lethal striker partnership in the region, and finished their careers with 12 and 15 AFF goals respectively.

More recently, the mantle has been taken over by Teerasil Dangda, who was the tournament’s top scorer in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and could easily claim the all-time record as he is currently just two away from equalling Noh Alam Shah’s tally of 17.

SINGAPORE – Shahril Ishak, Noh Alam Shah, Khairul Amri

Combined goals in AFF history: 33

While this Singaporean trio may be lagging behind their Thai counterparts by nine goals, their strengths lie in their varying but effective styles of play.

Alam Shah, the competition’s all-time top scorer, used to bully defenders into submission and famously netted seven goals in an 11-0 rout of Laos back in 2007, while Amri’s ten goals have come in crucial situations like in the first leg of the 2012 final against Thailand.

And, while Shahril only has six AFF goals to his name, he offers so much more in the build-up and would be the perfect supplier to the more-advanced Alam Shah and Amri.

MALAYSIA – Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Safee Sali, Indra Putra Mahayuddin

Combined goals in AFF history: 22

With nine goals apiece, Safee and Indra Putra are the most-prolific Malaysian marksmen in the history of the AFF Championship.

Safee’s five goals, which were enough to see him take home the Golden Boot, were crucial in Harimau Malaya securing a maiden title in 2010, and Indra Putra deserves credit for his remarkable longevity – having scored against Singapore and Thailand at both the 2002 and 2014 editions.

Meanwhile, Norshahrul also deserves recognition for his overall contribution – which is much more than his four goals suggest – as well as having found the back of the net at some important moments, although Amri Yahyah would have been an equally-deserving inclusion.

INDONESIA – Bambang Pamungkas, Boaz Solossa, Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto

Combined goals in AFF history: 32

Although Indonesia have never won the AFF Championship, that has not been for lack of trying and they have certainly done their bit to light up the stage over the years.

The legendary Bambang Pamungkas has 12 goals to his name, including eight in 2002 when he was the top scorer, and perhaps surprisingly, while Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto never won the individual accolade, he actually netted one more throughout his career.

While Boaz Solossa, on seven goals, is behind Ilham Jaya Kesuma and Zaenal Arif, his AFF involvement has been going on since 2004 and, two years ago, he was a crucial leader in a young side that reached the final.