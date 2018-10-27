AFF Suzuki Cup |

Not Iraq or Cameroon! Social media reacts as Philippines usurp others to appoint ex-England manager Sven Goran Eriksson

Philppines

The Philippine Football Federation on Saturday announced that former England and Mexico manager Sven Goran Eriksson will be appointed the head coach of its national team as the Philippines prepare to compete in two showpiece tournaments — the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup next month and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in January. And no wonder, many on social media were taken by surprise when the news poured in.

A few of the Azkals players were attending the AFF Suzuki Cup trophy tour in the Philippines capital of Manila when team manager Dan Palami announced the deal with the former Manchester City and AS Roma manager. “One of the most legendary coaches of all time Sven Goran Eriksson will be coaching the Azkals for the Suzuki Cup and the Asian Cup,” he told the gathered fans and media.

 

And a written confirmation came minutes later in the form of a tweet from the world football governing body.

The Azkals fans could not hide their excitement as the rising football power in South East Asia got one of the most recognisable names in modern football as its head coach.

 


A few even couldn’t believe it was really happening!

While some mocked Eriksson’s choice…

Others put things into perspective.

It has been reported that he was being considered for a similar role by Cameroon and Iraq national football association, but to bring Eriksson to the Philippines is no less than a coup!!

Eriksson will take charge of the team two months after Terry Butcher stepped down from the role without even conducting a training session with the national team.

With two major tournaments coming close on the heels, it is indeed exciting times for the Philippines national team and their supporters!

