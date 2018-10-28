Golden Dragons’ Golden Opportunity: Can Vietnam win their second AFF Suzuki Cup?

As the AFF Suzuki Cup continues to draw closer, we take a quick look at another contender in the competition as Vietnam may not have the long and illustrious history in the tournament, but they are looking to make a big splash.

Despite only winning it in 2008, the Vietnamese squad always put up a decent fight, as they have at least been semi-finalists since 2007.

Furthermore, the Golden Dragons have impressed enough in other competitions that they can bring in a wealth of talent that could prove to be pivotal in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

In fact, their U-23 squad have been very impressive as they reached the final in the AFC U23 Championships earlier in the year.

As for the senior team, they are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and have lost once in their last 19 dating back in 2016.

Their coached by Park Hang-seo who has had a lot of training as an assistant to legendary manager Guus Hiddink.

With talent on the pitch and in the sidelines, many believe that the sky is the limit for the Golden Dragons and it is certainly possible for them to replicate the 2008 finish.

Vietnam are in Group A alongside Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Laos.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Forward Nguyễn Văn Quyết is the man to watch for the Golden Dragons as his goal-scoring exploits are needed should Vietnam aim to go far in the tournament.

With 14 international goals to his name, he is also the veteran presence in the squad as he has reached the half-century mark for international caps.

Making his international debut in 2011, he is still yet to reach his prime as he is only 27 years old and with so much experience, he should be set to make the AFF Suzuki Cup his tournament.

Cover photo courtesy of Dantri