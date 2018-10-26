JDT captain Hariss Harun checks in to Lions camp in Osaka

Midfielder Hariss Harun has joined up with the Singapore team in Osaka, Japan as they continue preparations for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Singapore captain had club commitments with Johor Darul Ta’zim in the Malaysia Cup but with the Southern Tigers bowing out of the competition against Terengganu, Hariss is now ready to focus on his national team commitments.

The 27-year-old has been in good form for the Lions, scoring twice in their last four international friendlies.

He found the back of the net in the 2-0 victory against Fiji before repeating the feat in Singapore’s 2-0 win over Mongolia.

“It is nice to join the boys in our final training camp before the Suzuki Cup,” Hariss told FOX Sports Asia.

“They have been working really hard and the mood in camp is very positive.

“I’m now focused on helping Singapore be at 100 per cent for our opening game against Indonesia.”

His arrival will be a huge boost to Fandi Ahmad who is now into his final preparations for the regional competition, which kicks off on November 9 against Indonesia at home.

The Lions are in Group B alongside reigning champions Thailand, Timor Leste, Indonesia and Philippines.