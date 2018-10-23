AFF Suzuki Cup: 5 young stars to watch out for

The 2018 edition of AFF Suzuki Cup is almost upon us with 10 teams gearing up to have a go at each other. While there are a lot of superstars and established players who will take the field for their respective countries, there are quite a few youngsters as well who are expected to light up the tournament.

On that line of thought, we’ll take a look at five youngsters to watch out for in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Egy Maulana (Indonesia)

Egy Maulana Vikri: 2017 Toulon Tournament. As a 16-year-old playing in a U20 tournament, Egy dazzled the spectators, winning the prestigious Revelation Player Award previously given to Cristiano and Zidane. pic.twitter.com/9EHObVLJLr — BTL Comps (@BTLComps) March 26, 2018

Egy Maulana, the 18-year-old Indonesian forward, rose to limelight in the 2017 AFF U-19 Championship where he won the Golden Boot and was named the best player of the tournament. Based out of Poland currently where he plays for Lechia Gdańsk, Egy is believed to be one of the hottest properties in Asian football circuit.

Currently lining up for Indonesia U19 side in the AFC Championship, the youngster is known for his close control and piercing runs into the opposition box. He is definitely one to watch out for in the Suzuki cup.

Doan Van Hau (Vietnam)

The 19-year-old Vietnamese defender has become a permanent fixture in his national side at a very young age. He is capable enough to play as a left-back or as a left wing-back depending upon the formation used by the team.

El nuevo Quaresma (@07RQuaresma) es vietnamita… Se llama Doan Van Hau, juega en el Hanoi de Vietnam y ayer hizo esto…pic.twitter.com/GCwVz4BmOD — José David López (@josedavidlopez_) August 6, 2018

Equally adept at attacking and defending, Van Hau will be one Vietnam’s most important players in the competition.

Ikhsan Fandi (Singapore)

The 19-year-old forward can be the answer to Singapore’s attacking-line issues. Ikhsan, with his strong built and 1.83 metre of height, can be a handful for the defenders in the Suzuki Cup.

The youngster, over the years, has played in Chile for Barnechea U19 and CD Universidad Católica U19 sides, which gave him a good exposure that he can use to its fullest in the Suzuki Cup.

Ikhsan Fandi showed off some amazing skills last night that his father would have been proud of 👍🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NHPKpAFm3o — Singapore Premier League (@SGPremierLeague) March 18, 2016

Akhyar Rashid (Malaysia)

Akhyar Rashid is another young forward expected to make a mark in the Suzuki Cup this year. The 19-year-old is currently a part of the Malaysia U19 side playing in the AFC Championship.

View this post on Instagram 🇲🇾🐯💯 A post shared by 🎮AR20 ^_^ 🔰 (@akhyarrashid) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:07pm PDT

Rashid, predominantly a left winger who can play through the middle as well, will reunite with his former club coach Tan Cheng Hoe for the Suzuki Cup, thus increasing his chances of spending maximum minutes on the pitch and helping Malaysia progress in the competition.

Lwin Moe Aung (Myanmar)

The 18-year-old midfielder has been knocking on the door of the Myanmar senior team for a couple of years and his performance in the recently concluded Asian Games, where he played in three matches and scored a goal, only strengthened his claim.

More of a deep lying midfielder, who can both make or break plays at will, Moe Aung is expected to be one of the best youngsters taking the field in Suzuki Cup.