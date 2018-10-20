The AFF Suzuki Cup over the years has witnessed some supremely-talented footballers from the Southeast Asian nations. The tournament has seen some brilliant goalkeepers, solid defensive rocks and midfield maestros. But as always, it is the strikers — the ones who net the all-important goals — who remain in our memories the longest!

With the latest edition of the ASEAN Football Federation’s showpiece event — the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup — fast approaching, FOX Sports Asia lists out six of the all-time leading goalscorers from the tournament’s 22-year history!

6. KURNIAWAN DWI YULIANTO (Indonesia, 13 goals)

Kurniawan, who used to be known as ‘Kurus’ (loosely translated as skinny), was a prolific goalscorer in the tournament between 1996 and 2004 netting a total of 13 goals. But unfortunately for all his goalscoring exploits, the Indonesia international was never able to get his hands on that elusive trophy.

The striker who was part of the youth setup of Italian club UC Sampdoria and later played for Swiss club FC Luzern during the 1990s reached the final of the AFF Championship with Indonesia in 2002 and 2004 as well as the semifinals during the 1996 and 1998 edition.

Being one of the very few Tim Garuda stars to ply their trade in Europe, Kurus will definitely be watching closely as his nation once again begin the fight for the regional crown — especially with the likes of the young Egy Maulana Vikri, who plays for Polish club Lechia Gdańsk, expected to star for the side.

5. LE HUYNH DUC (Vietnam, 14 goals)

Duc is second in the list of leading goalscorers for Vietnam (only behind Le Cong Vinh who we will touch upon soon) with 28 goals — half of them coming in the four AFF Championships between 1996 and 2002. He also made a goalless appearance in the 2004 event that made him the only player to have played five editions of the Tiger Cup (as the ASEAN event was known back then).

In 2001, Duc wrote his name into history by becoming the first Vietnamese footballer to play abroad when he signed for Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan. After ending his playing career, the now 46-year-old went on to coach SHB Da Nang FC in the V-League, the country’s domestic league, and guided them to league titles in 2009 and 2012 as well as the Vietnamese National Cup in 2013.

=2. LE CONG VINH (Vietnam, 15 goals)

Perhaps the finest footballer his country has produced, Cong Vinh not only bettered most of the records set by Duc but also did what his predecessor never managed to — that happened in 2008 when his injury-time header gave Vietnam a 3-2 aggregate win over Thailand and in doing so, secured his country’s maiden triumph in the AFF Championship.

He scored his first goal in the competition back in 2004 in a 1-1 draw against Singapore and ended his career with 15 AFF Championship goals, one more than his compatriot Duc. But Cong Vinh also took his scoring boots to other tournaments including the AFC Asian Cup and FIFA World Cup qualifiers collecting 51 goals in his international career at a rate of 0.61 goals per match!

In 2009, he became the first from Vietnam to play in a European top division league during his brief loan stint with Portuguese club Leixoes. After retirement, he was named the deputy manager of Ho Chi Minh City FC but resigned in 2017. He recently released an autobiography aptly titled ‘Minute 89’.

=2. WORRAWOOT SRIMAKA (Thailand, 15 goals)

One of the two Thai footballers in this list, Worrawoot guided the War Elephants to three Tiger Cup titles in 1996, 2000 and 2002. He was the joint top scorer in the 2000 edition with five goals — three of which came in the final in a 4-1 win over Indonesia. To add to his 29 international goals for Thailand, Worrawoot also went on to have a stellar club career winning the AFC Champions League with Thai Farmers Club twice — in 1994 and 95.

However, his career in coaching has not had the best of starts. The 46-year-old was promoted as the head coach of the Thailand U21 and U23 teams this year after a stint as their assistant coach. However, a disastrous 2018 Asian Games campaign in which the team failed to progress past the group stages for the first time in 24 years saw him sacked by the Football Association of Thailand in August.

However, his legacy as a player is something that cannot be diminished and Worrawoot will always be remembered as one of the deadliest strikers the ASEAN competition has ever seen!

=2. TEERASIL DANGDA (Thailand, 15 goals)

AFF Championship winner in 2016 and twice runner-up in 2008 and 2012 with the War Elephants. Add to that the personal triumph of winning the top goalscorer award on three occasions (2012, 2014 and 2016), and not many can argue about the fact that Teerasil is one of, if not, the best striker the 22-year-old tournament has seen.

And at just 30 years of age, the Thai striker is the only active player in this list and still has plenty to offer before he calls time on his career. Teerasil could’ve definitely gunned for the leading goalscorer title at the tournament this year, however, he hasn’t been named in Thailand’s preliminary squad for the tournament — a decision made taking into consideration the impending 2019 AFC Asian Cup early next year.

The man who plies his trade in Japan with Sanfrecce Hiroshima might be missing from action at the tournament’s 12th edition, but the inspiration his compatriots will draw from Dangda’s past exploits will still be huge!

1. NOH ALAM SHAH (Singapore, 17 goals)

Former Singapore striker Noh Alam Shah, nicknamed Ah Long, is top of the list with 17 goals — seven of which were scored in a single match! That fixture was an 11-0 thrashing of Laos in the 2007 edition of the AFF Championship in which the Lions emerged as the title winners and Alam Shah was named the most valuable player as well as the top scorer (with 10 goals).

A temperamental striker who ran into trouble multiple times on and off the pitch, he was once given a one-year ban for violent conduct when he knocked an opponent unconscious during the final of 2007 Singapore Cup. However, there is no denying he is one of the most decorated SEA players that there is having won league titles in Singapore and Indonesia at the club level apart from the two ASEAN titles.

Alam Shah will make his presence felt at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well, but this time as a player mentor for the Singapore national team. With him a part of Fandi Ahmed’s backroom staff, the Singapore Lions will be hoping to repeat the feats from the past come November!