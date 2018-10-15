2018 AFF Suzuki Cup: Proving ground for the Philippine Azkals

After lying in the quagmire for a long time with very limited support and with a dismal run of lopsided results that led to being considered as the “whipping boys” in Asian football, right from late 2000’s the Philippine Azkals had been on a steady rise.

Now, with a very promising squad making up the team’s ranks, the few but faithful football fans northeast of the ASEAN region are expecting that this 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup could be the edition where they can have the best shot yet in winning the coveted trophy.

Promising beginnings

The national football team of the Philippines has been in existence for quite some time already with the Philippine Football Federation being one of the oldest FA’s in Asia (founded in 1907).

The first officially recorded international tournament that the team has participated in was the 1913 Far Eastern Championship Games where the Philippines won 2-1 against China; which was one-off, winner-take-all fixture.

View this post on Instagram The Legend Paulino Alcántara Riestrá. #BSC #WeAreTheBSC A post shared by Bohemian Sporting Club (@bohemiansportingclub) on May 19, 2018 at 6:44pm PDT

Mainly a fairly decent footballing side that reached its peak near and until the 1920’s (mainly due to FC Barcelona legend Paulino Alcantara playing in and for the country at this point in time), the Philippines continued to be considered as a respectable squad up until the early 1950’s, during when the Second World War put a halt to footballing activities (as any other sports), which curtailed any chance of the Philippine national team to further improve.

Decline and fall

The competitiveness of the Philippine team post-war was able to last up until the early 1950’s. But as the 60’s approached, the squad and Philippine football in general, gradually declined.

With other sports like basketball, boxing, and billiards starting to dominate the sporting landscape at this time, media coverage and financial support (both from the government and private institutions) for football drastically waned, affecting the organised level of football and competitiveness of the country’s players at the highest levels.

A run of dismal results followed for decades with a few blips of upsets that were more like flukes rather than a ray of hope that can be sustained.

Getting back up

But the seeds of change began, albeit quite delayed, in the mid-2000s when the federation started to expand their horizon by seeking overseas talents with Filipino lineage.

Such move started to bring in the likes of Chris and Simon Greatwich, and Phil and James Younghusband (the latter two were still part of Chelsea’s youth system at that time) all of whom played crucial roles in the resurgence of Philippine football.

🎯 Phil Younghusband right in the top corner! Will he lead the Azkals 🇵🇭 to glory in the #AFFSuzukiCup18❓ pic.twitter.com/KJOMyipP4D — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) October 1, 2018

Eventually, the presence of these type of players who grew up in countries with well-established football setup provided the much-needed improvement in quality for the squad, but there was still a lot to improve on.

Sometime in 2008, Neil Etheridge was also snapped up, as the federation continued to search for overseas-based Filipino talents.

The continued revival of the Philippines from a redevelopment and management standpoint reached its peak in 2009 when Dan Palami took the helm as team manager of the Philippine national team.

His addition to the program further boosted the progress of the team with regards to the needed funding and resources for setting up training camps and friendlies against other national teams – something that contributed much to the improvement of the squad in terms of playing as a unit.

The Spirit of 2010

The Azkals finally got the breakthrough in the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup when they were able to mount the first-ever run to the semifinals after a series of momentous wins which peaked in a 2-0 away win against defending champions Vietnam that silenced the home crowd in Hanoi.

But if the win against the Vietnamese put the Philippines back into the consciousness of sports fans back home, it was the bitter semifinal defeat against Indonesia, where both legs were played in Jakarta due to football infrastructure issues in the Philippines. That, in turn, probably became the driving force for the stakeholders to better its footballing setup not just for matters pertaining to the senior squad but also off the pitch.

From that point onwards, the former minnows of the ASEAN region have regained their competitiveness in international football, completely shedding their reputation as a team that competes just to make up the numbers.

Two semifinals appearances followed in 2012 and 2014, respectively, but the ‘Last Four’ has been the farthest stage that the Philippines have achieved in their meteoric rise back into being a truly competitive force in Southeast Asian football.

2017 Biggest milestone yet

Although their Cinderella run has come to an end and their sense of novelty with the Philippine sports media has since waned, the Filipino fans now are expecting for the next big step for the sport.

That next big step? The Asian Cup qualification. The Philippines enjoyed a bright start but near the end of the qualification phase, a lacklustre run of results contributed by some crucial absences in key personnel due to injury complicated the qualification campaign.

But in late March 2017, off a come from behind win against Tajikistan, the Philippine Azkals were able to book their place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

2018 Suzuki Cup: Something to prove

Now heading into the 2018 Suzuki Cup, the Philippines will try its best to pull out all the stops to get into the final for the first time and get a shot at winning the title.

View this post on Instagram Back to work 🔨 — #OneBlood ⚽🇵🇭🐺 A post shared by The Philippine Azkals (@theazkals) on Oct 10, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

Thrice, the Azkals reached the semis, one win away from reaching the final, but came up short. It’s these series of defeats, when it mattered most, that the team will try to use to motivate and drive themselves to achieve the title as the best in Southeast Asia.

It will also be their platform to prove that their 2019 AFC Cup qualification was no fluke. And, most importantly, the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup will be the barometer that will set the tone as the Philippine Azkals embark on their biggest challenge yet: The continental stage.

Photo credit: Qatar Football Association