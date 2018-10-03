Timor-Leste to play AFF Suzuki Cup home games in Thailand, Malaysia

The ASEAN Football Federation has confirmed that Timor-Leste’s two home games at the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup will be held in Thailand and Malaysia.

In a statement on the tournament’s official website, the AFF announced that the Dili Municipal Stadium is not “match ready” due to incomplete floodlighting.

Timor-Leste are scheduled to host Thailand and Philippines on November 9 and 17 respectively, while facing Singapore and Indonesia away.

Their Group B opener will now be held at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, which effectively means the Thais now have three home matches in the group stage, while the clash with Philippines will be played at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Timor-Leste will embark on a historic Suzuki Cup campaign next month after sealing their first-ever appearance in the tournament proper after beating Brunei Darussalam 3-2 on aggregate in the qualifying playoff.