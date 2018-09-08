Timor-Leste book AFF Suzuki Cup berth despite Brunei loss

Timor-Leste have qualified for AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 despite a 1-0 loss to Brunei Darussalam on Saturday as they completed a 3-2 aggregate win in qualifying.

Following a goalless first half at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, the Bruneians broke the deadlock in the 74th minute.

An Azwan Ali corner caused panic as the Timor-Leste defence failed to clear their lines and the ball was eventually helped on into the path of Najib Tarif, who made no mistake in sweeping home from a couple of yards out.

FULL-TIME | Brunei 1-0 Timor Leste 🇹🇱 have booked their ticket to the #AFFSuzukiCup18 after winning their qualifier 3-2 on aggregate! Heartbreak for 🇧🇳 who came close tonight but just missed out. pic.twitter.com/79UIwsLUwe — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) September 8, 2018

However, the hosts were just unable to find another goal, meaning it is the Timorese who are through largely owing to their 3-1 win in in last week’s first leg.

With the progress, Timor-Leste now find themselves in Group B of the upcoming Suzuki Cup – which kicks off on November 8 – and will face off against Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore for a place in the knockout round.

Photo credit: AFF Suzuki Cup 2018