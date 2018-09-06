Fandi calls up Khairul Nizam for Singapore to replace Faris Ramli

Singapore head coach Fandi Ahmad has called up Warriors forward Khairul Nizam to replace Faris Ramli for the upcoming international friendlies.

Faris who became a father two days ago has suffered an injury and will not participate in the two friendlies this month against Mauritius (September 7) and Fiji (September 11).

Nizam who has returned from a long-term injury will take the PKNS forward’s spot in the team with immediate effect.

With only four appearances for Warriors in all competitions this season, Nizam is slowly working himself back to peak condition and will now have a chance to prove his worth under Fandi.

Both matches will kick off at 7.30pm local time at the Bishan Stadium.