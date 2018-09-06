Singapore’s 1998 Tiger Cup champions meet Fandi Ahmad’s Lions

The trailblazing boys from the 1998 Singapore Tiger Cup squad rolled into town for a class reunion on Wednesday evening.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations to commemorate Singapore’s first major football title, Barry Whitbread led his charges one last time to meet Fandi Ahmad’s current national team boys at a dinner arranged by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Rudy Khairon, Nazri Nasir, R. Sasikumar and some of their 1998 teammates attended the glitzy affair together with Whitbread, team manager Omar Ibrahim, Assistant Coach Vincent Subramaniam, Sports Trainers Thomas Pang and Ronald Wee.

It was a night of sharing golden memories as well as some encouraging words for Fandi’s charges who are looking to emulate their predecessors with a fifth AFF Suzuki Cup title.

1998 players present at the event

Nazri Nazri

R. Sasi Kumar

Gusta Guzarishah

Basri Halis

Lim Soon Seng

S. Subramani

Nahar Daud

Samawira Basri R

Rudy Khairon

Joseph Pragasam

The dinner was part of the FAS’ continued efforts to engage with former players to thank them for their contributions to Singapore football.

Whitbread’s team have also been invited to attend the international friendlies against Mauritius (September 7) and Fiji (September 11).

Photo credit: FAS