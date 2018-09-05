Singapore football fans set for #THEBIGREUNION in Fandi’s first game

For the first time in history, two of Singapore’s biggest football supporters’ clubs will stand united for a common cause, the Singapore national team.

Dubbed as ‘The Big Reunion’ (#THEBIGREUNION), the two crews made up of members from the Exclusinga and Brigata Lion City will cheer the Lions on against Mauritius and Fiji on September 7 and 11 respectively.

This will be Fandi Ahmad’s first game in charge as head coach of the national team and the supporters have united to ensure the national team get maximum support from the stands.

“This is a dream come true, we (Singaporeans) need to stand together,” said Syed Faris, one of the founders of Exclusinga.

“After all, Singapore isn’t that big a country and we cannot be divided. Whatever differences we had shouldn’t be a hindrance for a merge.

“It really is a big boost for Singapore football with this move and we can now finally claim to be one. And this won’t stop here. It will be carried on for the future generation of fans.

“Both sides have the same mission, to give our utmost support to the national team regardless of the result and make our voices heard. Hopefully our role as the 12th man will rally the boys to victory in their games.”

Both matches will be played at the Bishan Stadium and are scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm local time.