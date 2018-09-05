Faris Ramli welcomes baby boy, ready to return to Singapore camp

Fresh from becoming a first-time father on Tuesday, Singapore and PKNS FC forward Faris Ramli is ready to return to national team duties.

The 26-year-old and his partner who got married in April last year, were expecting their first child and he was given time off by national team coach Fandi Ahmad to be with his wife at the start of the week.

Having been in hospital since Monday, the couple finally welcomed their new addition to the family, a baby boy, late Tuesday night.

Faris’ family and close mates like Irfan Fandi, Farhan Rahmat, Ali Hudzaifi and SPH Radio presenter Catherine Robert were there to lend their support.

The fleet-footed forward has already missed two days of national team training as the Lions prepare for their international friendlies against Fiji and Mauritius, and Faris is hoping to make a swift return in time to don national colours later this week.

“It has been an emotional two days and I am so thankful to my wife for bringing this gift to our family. To see her go through the pain and watch helplessly on the side, it made me realise how strong and brave my wife is. I can only keep thanking her for it,” Faris told FOX Sports Asia.

“I also need to shout out to Coach Fandi, the backroom staff and players for their understanding and support these past few days.

“If all goes well, I’m hoping to make it for national team training and help the team in the upcoming games because we need to prepare for the Suzuki Cup. And if I do get a chance to play, I would love to score a goal and cap off the best week of my life!”

Singapore take on Mauritius at the Bishan Stadium on Friday before going up against Fiji at the same venue four days later.