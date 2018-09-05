Japanese star Keisuke Honda takes first Cambodia training on Tuesday

Former Japanese striker Keisuke Honda took his first training session as head coach of the Cambodian national football team on Tuesday in Phnom Penh.

Honda, 32, who recently announced his retirement from international football signed a contract to play in the A-League for Melbourne Victory but shocked the football fraternity by announcing that he will double up as Cambodia’s national team coach last month.

The stylish forward arrived in Phnom Penh on Monday before taking on his first training session a day later at the Olympic National Stadium.

The Angkor Warriors are preparing for their international friendly against Malaysia on home soil on September 10 and will go up against Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore side on October 16 to ready themselves for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Cambodia have been drawn into Group A alongside Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos and Vietnam.

Photo credit: Cambodianationalteam Instagram