Ex-Lions coach Barry Whitbread drops in on Fandi Ahmad’s first Singapore training

The Lions were surprised by a special visitor in their first Singapore national team training under Fandi Ahmad on Monday evening.

As Fandi’s 25 players trooped out at the Geylang field, they spotted someone from afar, who turned out to be Barry Whitbread, who coached the Lions to their first Tiger Cup victory in 1998.

After exchanging pleasantries, Whitbread took in the training session as Fandi and his officials began putting the players through a session that focused on conditioning and ball possession.

The overseas brigade comprising Baihakki Khaizan, Gabriel Quak, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulfahmi Arifin, Shahdan Sulaiman, Hassan Sunny and Izwan Mahbud were all present but PKNS FC star Faris Ramli did not show up as his wife is due for delivery.

Player Mentor Noh Alam Shah and assistant coaches Robin Chitrakar and S. Subramani were also seen locked in deep discussion with Fandi before breaking up into groups to carry out various drills with the team.

The Lions are slated to take on Fiji on Friday in an international friendly before going up against Mauritius four days later. Both games will be played at the Bishan Stadium.