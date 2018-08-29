Fandi Ahmad names first Singapore squad as national team head coach

Head Coach Fandi Ahmad reveals his first Singapore squad for the September international friendlies against Fiji and Mauritius in preparation for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.



Since assuming the role of head coach for the national team in May, Fandi has had to wait till now to have his first taste of international action with two friendlies lined up at the Bishan Stadium next month.

The Lions will go up against Mauritius on September 7 before taking on Fiji four days later to round up their September commitments.

A 26-man squad comprising nine overseas-based players and 17 Singapore Premier League boys was announced on Wednesday.

Home United and the Young Lions have the largest contingent with five representatives each while Tampines Rovers have three players selected for the squad.

Fandi’s first squad will see veteran hitman Shahril Ishak and Gabriel Quak make their international return while young guns like Jacob Mahler and Hami Syahin have a chance to show what they are capable of on the international stage.

The list also sees two sets of brothers involved, with the Suzlimans (Zulqarnaen and Zulfadhmi) and Fandis (Irfan and Ikhsan) making it a very young lineup.

All overseas-based players have been called up but Faris Ramli and Safuwan Baharudin are carrying knocks and will be assessed by the national team medical staff.

Singapore will continue their preparations for the AFF Suzuki Cup with another two international friendlies in October before going on a two-week training camp in Osaka, Japan to get into optimum shape for their Group B opener against Indonesia on November 9.

Singapore 26-man squad for September friendlies

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny (Army United Thailand), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya Thailand), Zaiful Nizam (Balestier Khalsa)

Defenders: Faritz Hameed (Home United), Shakir Hamzah (Home United), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Ho Wai Loon (Warriors FC), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions), Irfan Fandi (Young Lions), Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Midfielders: Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United), Faris Ramli (PKNS FC), Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi), Gabriel Quak (Navy FC), Hami Syahin (Young Lions), Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers), Zulfadhmi Suzliman (Tampines Rovers), Izzdin Shafiq (Home United), M. Anumanthan (Home United), Jacob Mahler (Young Lions)

Forwards: Shahril Ishak (Home United), Iqbal Hussain (Hougang United), Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers), Ikhsan Fandi (Young Lions)