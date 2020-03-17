AFF confirms Suzuki to continue as title sponsor at 2020 AFF Championship

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has confirmed that Suzuki Motor Corporation will continue as the title sponsor of the AFF Championship in 2020.

This will make the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup the seventh consecutive occasion in which the Japanese automobile manufacturers will sponsor the premier regional football competition of Southeast Asia.

The 2020 edition of the ASEAN tournament is scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 31 later this year with 10 nations from Southeast Asia vying for the regional crown. Vietnam are the reigning ASEAN champions having defeated Malaysia in the 2018 final.

Suzuki Motor Corporation secures seventh AFF Championship https://t.co/fL4eR4K6Ik pic.twitter.com/lvATRCTL4a — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) March 16, 2020

“On behalf of AFF, I would like to express our appreciation to Suzuki for supporting our flagship event again. They have been a committed partner and have contributed significantly to the success of this tournament. We have enjoyed a great working relationship with them, and we look forward to being partners for many more years,” said AFF president Khiev Sameth.

“We are proud to be a part of the AFF Suzuki Cup over the past 12 years. We have witnessed first-hand how the tournament gets better with every passing edition and it has never failed to capture the hearts and passion of the ASEAN fans,” said Suzuki managing director Kinji Saito.

Suzuki first title sponsored the biennial tournament in 2008.