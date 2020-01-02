ASEAN Football Federation sets dates for AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 – Reports

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has reportedly set the dates for the 2020 edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup, the premier football competition of Southeast Asia.

According to reports coming in, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 is scheduled for kick off on November 23 and will continue through the month of December with the final slated for December 31.

The biennial regional showpiece is being held later than usual this year in order to a avoid a clash in fixtures with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers in which some of the ASEAN sides could contest.

The FIFA window for the international matches is scheduled between November 15 and 19.

Vietnam will be the defending champions of the AFF Suzuki Cup having defeated Malaysia 3-2 over a two-legged final back in December 2018.

The 2020 edition will follow the same format as of 2018 with top 10 teams from ASEAN split into two groups and facing each other on a home-and-away basis.

Thailand are the most successful side in the AFF Suzuki Cup having won the competition five times while Singapore are closely behind with four cup wins.