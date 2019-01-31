Reports: Australia likely to participate in 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup

Australia is looking to participate in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup in a bid to further embellish itself as one of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) member nations.

After entering into the AFF sphere in 2013, Australia were initially prohibited from participating in the AFF Suzuki Cup due to a perceived gulf in standards between them and the remainder of the teams.

However, with other teams also stepping up their game, and Australia in a period of transition themselves, the 2020 tournament is viewed as a potential opportunity for the Socceroos to further rub shoulders with their ASEAN football neighbours.

“Part of our evolution with our relationship in ASEAN is to now look at the Suzuki Cup which traditionally has been felt that we were too strong for, but as many of those nations increase their playing strength and taking into account Australia’s ability to be a key commercial rights market, it’s certainly worth exploring,” said Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop, of the opportunity.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that talks have reached up till the federal government level, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in favour of having the team participate in the tournament.

However, the finer details are yet to be worked out with the tournament schedule expected to overlap with A-League fixtures.