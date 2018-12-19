AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI revealed!

With the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 coming to a conclusion and Vietnam emerging as the champions of Southeast Asia, FOX Sports Asia gave the fans an opportunity to pick their Best XI of the tournament.

And after three days of polling and receiving more than 65,000 votes, we finally have the Best XI and the Best Coach of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as selected by you — the fans of the Beautiful Game!

So, without further ado, we present to you the FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

GOALKEEPER: Dang Van Lam (Vietnam)

Keeping a clean sheet in a knockout competition can be a tough ask, but Vietnam custodian Dang Van Lam had five of them from eight matches of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 including the deciding second leg of the final against Malaysia at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

Add to it a save success rate of 81 per cent and there is no doubting that Van Lam has been the finest goalkeeper in this version of the biennial tournament.

RIGHT-BACK: Nguyen Trong Hoang (Vietnam)

The senior-most member of the title-winning Vietnam defence, Tong Hoang was a presence along the right wing running up and down corridor throughout the tournament. He not only helped the Vietnamese keep five clean sheets in the tournament, but also contributed when his teammates went on attacks. And for these reasons, he makes the right-back spot in the Fans’ Choice Best XI his own!

CENTRE-BACKS: Que Ngoc Hai (Vietnam) and Shahrul Saad (Malaysia)

The fans have voted for a combination of Vietnam and Malaysia in the backline of our Fans’ Choice Best XI as two 25-year-olds will provide the protection in front of Van Lam — Vietnam’s stand-in captain Que Ngoc Hai and Malaysia’s imposing centre-back Shahrul Saad.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 saw Ngoc Hai announce himself as the new captain of the Golden Dragons with Nguyen Van Quyet not looking likely to feature in coach Park Hang-seo’s plans at the moment. The SLNA FC defender made 23 clearances, four blocks and 16 interceptions in eight matches in what was a brilliant tournament for him and his nation.

Meanwhile, Shahrul’s campaign came to an end so close, yet so far as Malaysia went down to Ngoc Hai’s Vietnam in the final. But the Perak defender for one caught everyone’s attention. A strong presence in the Harimau Malaya defence, Shahrul also scored only his second international goal in the first leg of the final inspiring a Malaysian comeback.

LEFT-BACK: Doan Van Hau (Vietnam)

A lot has already been written about Doan Van Hau, the 19-year-old who has had a breakout AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. The Hanoi FC forward displayed intelligence and discipline beyond his years and he seems to have made the left of the Vietnam defence his own for the foreseeable future.

The only way for the young defender is up and it will be interesting to see how his career pan out in the future — especially with tournaments like the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Southeast Asian Games 2019 and AFC U23 Championships 2020 in the horizon. Van Hau is your choice for the left-back.

RIGHT WINGER: Nguyen Cong Phuong (Vietnam)

Cong Phuong started the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign in fine fettle, but his form seemed to wane in the later stages. However, that doesn’t stop him from taking up a role on the right side of the midfield in our Fans’ Choice Best XI.

The 23-year-old star scored three goals in the 294 minutes of action he saw during the regional competition and helped his team go all the way this time around after involved in the semifinal defeat of the competition in 2016.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS: Thitipan Puangchan (Thailand) and Syamer Kutty Abba (Malaysia)

It is Thailand’s Thitipan and Malaysia’s Syamer Kutty who will orchestrate the Fans’ Choice Best XI’s play from the centre of the midfield. Thitipan was instrumental for coach Milovan Rajevac in the tournament, however, the War Elephants crashed out in the semifinals but Thitipan wasn’t one to blame. Rajevac will be hoping his mideo produce equally good displays at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Meanwhile, Syamer Kutty was the destructor-in-chief for Malaysia as they cruised to the final of the competition at the expense of Thailand. In seven starts in the cup, the 21-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim star played whopping 378 passes and made 11 clearances and seven interceptions as well.

LEFT WINGER: Phan Van Duc (Vietnam)

SLNA FC’s 22-year-old star Phan Van Duc makes the Fans’ Choice Best XI as the right winger. Van Duc was another standout star in their trophy-winning campaign scoring twice and assisting twice in the eight games he played. He also attempted nine shots at goal and showed once again why he is being touted to become one of the biggest stars in Vietnamese football.

PLAYMAKER: Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)

Who better to pull the strings just behind the striker than the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Nguyen Quang Hai! Quang Hai had three goals in the tournament to his name, but the 21-year-old also was a creative force throughout assisting two goals and making 20 key passes in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

STRIKER: Nguyen Anh Duc (Vietnam)

The scorer of the only goal in the final second leg, veteran Nguyen Anh Duc will lead the line for FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. The 33-year-old Becamex Binh Duong striker might be reaching the twilight of his career, but he decided to sign off in style scoring four goals and setting up two in the tournament.

His international future remains undecided having been dropped by Vietnam for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but there is no doubting that he remains to be a favourite among the masses.

COACH: Park Hang-seo (Vietnam)

Vietnam’s South Korean tactician Park Hang-seo was voted as the Best Coach of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 by FOX Sports Asia readers and by some margin at that. After helping the country to the final of the AFC U23 Championship and the semifinals of the Asian Games 2018, Park finally delivered silverware for the Golden Dragons in grand fashion. And he wins the vote to manage the Fans’ Choice Best XI.